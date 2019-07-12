All apartments in Hudsonville
Find more places like 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hudsonville, MI
/
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2
Last updated July 12 2019 at 10:17 AM

5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2

5554 Pleasant Avenue · (616) 458-8200
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

5554 Pleasant Avenue, Hudsonville, MI 49426

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $850 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Check out this cozy 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in the Hudsonville area. Very close to the heart of Hudsonville, it is right around the corner from Chicago Drive and a short 5 minute drive to I-196. Hudsonville is full of all the amenities you would need including the Family Fare, a bounty of local restaurants and breweries. This location is centered between Holland and Grand Rapids, which makes it convenient for a commute to either destination. Includes a nice sized outer deck to sit out on and relax in warmer weather.

Please have a look at the floor plan under attachments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4684587)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 have any available units?
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 have?
Some of 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hudsonville.
Does 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Muskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MI
Rockford, MIZeeland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity