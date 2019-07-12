5554 Pleasant Ave Apt 2

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Check out this cozy 2 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in the Hudsonville area. Very close to the heart of Hudsonville, it is right around the corner from Chicago Drive and a short 5 minute drive to I-196. Hudsonville is full of all the amenities you would need including the Family Fare, a bounty of local restaurants and breweries. This location is centered between Holland and Grand Rapids, which makes it convenient for a commute to either destination. Includes a nice sized outer deck to sit out on and relax in warmer weather.



Please have a look at the floor plan under attachments.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4684587)