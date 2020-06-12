/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:26 PM
35 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Holt, MI
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
2530 Selma Street
2530 Selma Street, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This recently renovated duplex is located in the city of Holt, where you conveniently are located to Walhalla Park, Meijer, Starbucks, many retail stores, Lowes, fast food chains, and great restaurants.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 03:20pm
Holt
1 Unit Available
2180 Meadowlawn
2180 Meadowlawn Drive, Holt, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
785 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2180 Meadowlawn in Holt. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Holt
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated May 4 at 03:10pm
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge
900 Long Blvd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$690
1199 sqft
Apartments include wireless internet access, oversize closets, and extra vanity space. Community has walking trails, swimming pool, and sundeck. Close to Lansing schools like North Elementary School and Everett High School.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
Forest View
Contact for Availability
Briarcliffe
2305 E Jolly Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$744
1065 sqft
Welcome home to Briarcliffe! Our spacious homes are set amid serene and manicured grounds in a location that is unbeatable. From Briarcliffe, you will have quick and easy access to every part of the greater Lansing area, East Lansing and Okemos.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 9 at 02:11pm
4 Units Available
Capitol Village
315 E Edgewood Blvd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$835
810 sqft
Luxurious homes have new windows, private entries, and king-size closets. Community has parklike atmosphere, on-site management, and 24-hour emergency maintenance. Located close to Cooley Law School, I-96, and Steak n' Shake.
Results within 5 miles of Holt
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
6 Units Available
Stonecrest
2411 Risdale Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
745 sqft
Units are one, two or three-bedroom and feature hardwood floors, ceiling fans, and dishwashers. Located close to Lansing Mall, Michigan State University, and Siena Heights University. Community features 24-hour emergency maintenance, online rent, and more.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 01:05pm
7 Units Available
Summerhill Estates
3313 W Mt Hope Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$839
992 sqft
Summerhill Estates Apartments in Lansing, Michigan offer 1 and 2 bedroom luxury apartment homes for rent featuring at-home comforts including gas fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, washer & dryers and private patios or balconies.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:18pm
9 Units Available
Club Meridian Apartments
4425 Heritage Drive, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$852
930 sqft
Great location in the Okemos School District and close to Michigan State University. Apartments feature one, two or three bedrooms, and modern amenities. Community has covered parking and a heated pool.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 01:00pm
The Stadium District
20 Units Available
Marketplace
313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
881 sqft
In addition to the walkable location and ample onsite parking, Marketplace offers cutting edge amenities inside each unit.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 12:45pm
The Stadium District
4 Units Available
Stadium District
500 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1052 sqft
It can't get any better living right across the street from campus, and at The Gates apartments, that is exactly what you get. Our newly built, 4 story towers, are in the main hub of East Lansing life putting you in the middle of all the action.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:38pm
The Stadium District
15 Units Available
The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
654 sqft
The Outfield is located within the stadium district of downtown Lansing, and directly in the outfield of Cooley Law School Stadium. Residents will be among a hearty entertainment district complete with bistros, breweries, concerts, art and culture.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Midtown
3433 E Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
789 sqft
Midtown will function as an epicenter for multicultural dialogue and exchange. It will be home to a community of residents who want to engage with others around the world and have unique residential experiences.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Okemos Station Apartments
4235 Southport Circle, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$860
866 sqft
Okemos Station in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts expansive green spaces and mature landscape.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated April 30 at 02:15pm
Forest View
5 Units Available
BLVD West
3113 Forest Rd, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1050 sqft
Near Michigan State University and I-96. Apartments offer energy-efficient appliances, open floor plans and gourmet kitchens. On-site resort-style pool, fitness center and Wi-Fi hotspots. Near the nature center.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated February 22 at 12:02am
The Stadium District
Contact for Availability
Block 600
600 East Michigan Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1150 sqft
BLOCK600, the highly anticipated development opening Summer of 2020, is situated on 150,590 square feet along Michigan Ave holding 40 residental apartments, a 37,000 square foot urban grocery store, and a 122 room Courtyard by Marriott hotel in
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
321 Clifford St
321 Clifford Street, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$799
696 sqft
321 Clifford St Available 07/01/20 2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Garage - Pet Friendly - UNDERGOING MAJOR RENOVATIONS - SHOWINGS TO BEGIN JUNE 23RD. Cozy 2-bedroom 1-bath art deco style house. Built in 1950 with 696 square feet of living space.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hunter Park
1 Unit Available
1229 Bement St.
1229 Bement St, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
852 sqft
2-BDR 1-BTH House w/ Basement - 2-bedroom, 1-bath house. Living room, dining room and kitchen on the first floor. Bedrooms and bathroom upstairs. Covered front porch. Unfinished basement with washer/dryer hook-ups. Small yard. No garage.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glencairn
1 Unit Available
419 W. Saginaw street
419 West Saginaw Street, East Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
912 sqft
419 W. Saginaw street Available 07/15/20 Lovely 2-BDR 2-BTH Plus Den w/ Basement & Garage - Lovely 2-bedroom, 2-bath house located in East Lansing, just East of Frandor. Hardwood floors throughout. Decorative fireplace in living room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Old Everett
1 Unit Available
401 East Willard Avenue - 19
401 East Willard Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
775 sqft
Located at level 3, an updated 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Willard Ave, available. Close to Cedar street with public backyard. $750.00/mo, $750.00 move-in fee. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Greencroft Park
1 Unit Available
418 W. Greenlawn Ave
418 West Greenlawn Avenue, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
Nice 2 bedroom home with basement - This 2 bedroom home features hardwood floors and a full basement that is partial finished. The back yard has some fencing but probably not for a big dog. This home is directly across from the hospital.
Results within 10 miles of Holt
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
8 Units Available
Plumtree Apartments
229 Parkwood Dr, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$911
934 sqft
Westside Lansing in park-like setting with mature trees and professional landscaping. On-site gym, laundry, parking and pool. Patio/balcony, dishwasher, garbage disposal, air conditioning. Pet-friendly. Carport.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 12 at 12:30pm
11 Units Available
Central Park Apartments
5205 Madison Ave, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,013
1267 sqft
Community includes gym, clubhouse, and heated pool. Close to schools, shopping, and restaurants. Units feature modern finishes, spacious living rooms, and high efficiency kitchen and laundry appliances.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
9 Units Available
Meridian Meadows
4555 Paddock Dr, Okemos, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
935 sqft
Meridian Meadows in Okemos, Michigan, offers convenient living in a truly unique park-like setting that boasts beautiful and mature landscape.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:21pm
9 Units Available
Delta Square Apartments
5332 W Michigan Ave, Lansing, MI
2 Bedrooms
$817
934 sqft
Delta Square apartments in Lansing, Michigan are near the Lansing Mall and offer spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Similar Pages
Holt 1 BedroomsHolt 2 BedroomsHolt 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHolt 3 BedroomsHolt Apartments with Balcony
Holt Apartments with GarageHolt Apartments with GymHolt Apartments with Hardwood FloorsHolt Apartments with Parking