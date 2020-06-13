/
/
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:09 AM
107 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Highland Park, MI
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
36 Brighton St
36 Brighton Street, Highland Park, MI
Move in ready four bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bathroom, freshly painted...must see. Call or text for showings 248-790-0004 Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5770213)
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
70 Avalon St
70 Avalon Street, Highland Park, MI
Outstanding home in Avalon Village. This property is a nice blend of historic beauty meshed with sophisticated updates. Bright and clean, it features five bedrooms and one and a half baths, beautiful wood floors throughout and brassbound fixtures.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
45 Massachusetts St
45 Massachusetts Avenue, Highland Park, MI
A must see! Steps away from the Woodward Ave! If you're looking for space, this is it! This home has 3 floors with a bathroom on each floor and 6 bedrooms (one is very small and another has an additional enclosed sitting area)! This home in Highland
Results within 1 mile of Highland Park
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Central
1 Unit Available
242 Harmon St
242 Harmon Street, Detroit, MI
$1550 - Large 4 Bedroom, Renovated Home - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Beautiful, four bedroom, two bathroom, 1700 sq. ft. home.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
16255 Parkside St.
16255 Parkside Street, Detroit, MI
4 bedroom - 1 bath -Detroit- $1,025 - Now Offering An Exclusive Essential Employee Discount Program! Call To Schedule Your Personalized 1-on-1 Video Tour! Freshly renovated home Detroit.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
17183 Goddard St
17183 Goddard Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
800 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed rooms 1 bath , basement , garage, ready to move in quiet neighborhood. 10 minutes from Detroit downtown. Must have no prior evictions, criminal background.Credit check required upon application. Accepts Section 8. (RLNE3391657)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
41 W Savannah St
41 West Savannah Street, Detroit, MI
To schedule an appointment Email your government issued identification, address of property you are interested in viewing and telephone number to contact you to GreatLakesShowingRequest@gmail.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
State Fair-Nolan
1 Unit Available
550 W Grixdale
550 West Grixdale Avenue, Detroit, MI
Built in 1935 and situated in the heart of historic Grixdale Farms Neighborhood next to Palmer Park, Detroit Golf, Avenue of Fashion, Detroit Mercy, etc. With only 15 minutes commute to Detroit Downtown and 5 minutes to Ferndale Commercial Area.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Mcnichols
1 Unit Available
15615 Normandy St
15615 Normandy Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
1344 sqft
3 bedroom, 1 bath brick home with a basement and garage - now available for rent! Located near Livernois & Lodge Freeway.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2202 Pasadena St
2202 Pasadena St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$749
Available 06/14/20 This 3/1.5 Upper Flat is located in one of Detroit's more civic-minded communities, led by local nonprofit Focus: Hope. It's just 3 blocks from the local dollar store and five from the local grocer.
Results within 5 miles of Highland Park
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
University
1 Unit Available
644 East Ferry Street - 2W
644 E Ferry St, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 644 East Ferry Street - 2W in Detroit. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Hazel Park
1 Unit Available
20825 CALEDONIA Avenue
20825 Caledonia Avenue, Hazel Park, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
Hard to find in hot Hazel Park! 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Ranch with 2 Car Garage, full finished basement and fenced yard.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8596 Pinehurst Street
8596 Pinehurst Avenue, Detroit, MI
4 Bedrooms 2 Full Bathrooms brick Tudour. Hardwood Floors with updated kitchen and bathrooms. Stove, Fridge, microwave and Dryer. Newer Windows. Large front porch. Monthly $1000 plus Security Deposit $1500.
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Durfee
1 Unit Available
2682 Webb Street - 1
2682 Webb Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
3 bedrooms 1 Bathroom Brick 2 Family Dwelling The Lower Unit Only. Section 8 or Housing Choice Welcome. 700 Monthly plus Security Deposit 1050. NO EVICTIONS OR LANDLORD TENANTS ISSUE. THERE IS A BACKGROUND CHECK FOR ALL ADULTS.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Downtown Detroit
1 Unit Available
1641 Church St
1641 Church Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Corktown! Darling historic home located just a short walk to Michigan Avenue for great local amenities! This 3 bedroom/1.1 bath home has vintage detailing throughout including beautiful hardwood floors and a nice backyard. Sorry No Pets.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8294 Northlawn St
8294 Northlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$925
(RLNE5849617)
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
12659 Cloverlawn St
12659 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
Hi this home is almost ready SECTION 8 Only Its has 2 full bath, 2 car garage Finish basement, Accepts Section 8. (RLNE5849339)
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
13687 Thornton St
13687 Thornton Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
762 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3-bedroom brick bungalow. A large master bedroom, carpet floors, alarm system, blinds and newly updated electrical, plumbing, and HVAC.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Mackenzie
1 Unit Available
8897 Cloverlawn St
8897 Cloverlawn Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$875
900 sqft
Inviting brick bungalow home located North of Joy Road and East of Wyoming Ave. This home features hardwood floors, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets, large master bedroom, and an unfinished basement. Section eight is not accepted.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Palmer Park
1 Unit Available
20253 Warrington Dr
20253 Warrington Drive, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1290 sqft
20253 Warrington Dr Available 06/15/20 $1,175- 3 Bedroom located in Historic Green Acres - Beautiful Tudor style brick home located in Historic Green Acres. Home features, full basement, fenced yard with detached two car garage.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pershing
1 Unit Available
19269 Conley Street
19269 Conley Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
1174 sqft
3 BEDROOM HOME AVAILABLE FOR RENT - This home features a spacious kitchen/dinette area, a cozy living room with natural floors, a bathroom with a modern mix and a traditional flare, and 3 bedrooms also with natural flooring.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1212 Wyandotte Ave
1212 Wyandotte Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
Beautifully maintained 3 bedroom 1.5 bath house with original character and charm includes air conditioning. This home has lots offer including a formal dining area, Living room with fireplace and an airy kitchen with refrigerator & gas stove.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bagley
1 Unit Available
18226 Griggs St
18226 Griggs Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
1300 sqft
Excellent home for a nice family - Property Id: 209726 Brick three bedroom, fire place accenting the living room, hardwood floors throughout, freshly painted. separate shower and bath. ready to move in. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MI
Ypsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIDearborn Heights, MIGarden City, MIFraser, MIGrosse Pointe, MIMount Clemens, MISouth Monroe, MIEastpointe, MI