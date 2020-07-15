Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM

3 Apartments for rent in Hastings, MI

📍

1 of 30

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
961 Boxwood Dr.
961 Boxwood Dr, Hastings, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,055
1568 sqft
Spacious New Home ~ 4 Bedroom/2 Bath - Property Id: 315234 Gorgeous, energy-efficient home with open floor plan. Stimulus Deal on now with low money down $2999.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
952 Boxwood Dr
952 Boxwood Dr, Hastings, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1344 sqft
Dream Home With Open Floor Plan. Stimulus Deal - Property Id: 315339 Super Cool Home Stimulus Deal. Free lot rent + $2999 down. In-house financing available or bring your own.

Median Rent in Hastings

Last updated Jul. 2015
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Hastings is $758, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $920.
Studio
$618
1 Bed
$758
2 Beds
$920
3+ Beds
$1,303

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Hastings?
In Hastings, the median rent is $618 for a studio, $758 for a 1-bedroom, $920 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,303 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hastings, check out our monthly Hastings Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Hastings?
Some of the colleges located in the Hastings area include Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Aquinas College, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Hastings?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hastings from include Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, and Battle Creek.

