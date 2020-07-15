/
/
hastings
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:10 PM
3 Apartments for rent in Hastings, MI📍
1 of 30
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
961 Boxwood Dr.
961 Boxwood Dr, Hastings, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,055
1568 sqft
Spacious New Home ~ 4 Bedroom/2 Bath - Property Id: 315234 Gorgeous, energy-efficient home with open floor plan. Stimulus Deal on now with low money down $2999.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
952 Boxwood Dr
952 Boxwood Dr, Hastings, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,015
1344 sqft
Dream Home With Open Floor Plan. Stimulus Deal - Property Id: 315339 Super Cool Home Stimulus Deal. Free lot rent + $2999 down. In-house financing available or bring your own.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Hastings, the median rent is $618 for a studio, $758 for a 1-bedroom, $920 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,303 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Hastings, check out our monthly Hastings Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Hastings area include Kalamazoo College, Cornerstone University, Grand Rapids Community College, Aquinas College, and Kellogg Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Hastings from include Grand Rapids, Lansing, Kalamazoo, Wyoming, and Battle Creek.