Haslett, MI
1794 Sherbrook Way
Last updated June 15 2020 at 1:21 PM

1794 Sherbrook Way

1794 Sherbrook Way · No Longer Available
Location

1794 Sherbrook Way, Haslett, MI 48840

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
garage
internet access
Ranch home, attached 2-car garage in the heart of Haslett near schools next to Community Park on a beautiful corner lot. Featuring a large living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle. Proceed into the kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space and enough room for your kitchen table and workspace. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout entire 1st level and a center full main bathroom. Kitchen opens out into backyard through sliding glass door on to a patio. Beautiful mature backyard which is completely fenced in. Attached 2-car garage entering straight into kitchen. Lower level has a 2nd fireplace surrounded by slate tile. Rec-room/entertaining area complete with a fun bar, lots of rooms for exercise equipment, workshop area, and laundry area. Newer furnace in 2011, New Roof in 2012. Short commute to M.S.U., downtown Lansing, schools, shopping & much more.

(RLNE5851847)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

