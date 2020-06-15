1794 Sherbrook Way

Amenities

Ranch home, attached 2-car garage in the heart of Haslett near schools next to Community Park on a beautiful corner lot. Featuring a large living room with wood burning fireplace and mantle. Proceed into the kitchen with ample cabinets and counter space and enough room for your kitchen table and workspace. Featuring 3 spacious bedrooms, hardwood floors throughout entire 1st level and a center full main bathroom. Kitchen opens out into backyard through sliding glass door on to a patio. Beautiful mature backyard which is completely fenced in. Attached 2-car garage entering straight into kitchen. Lower level has a 2nd fireplace surrounded by slate tile. Rec-room/entertaining area complete with a fun bar, lots of rooms for exercise equipment, workshop area, and laundry area. Newer furnace in 2011, New Roof in 2012. Short commute to M.S.U., downtown Lansing, schools, shopping & much more.



(RLNE5851847)