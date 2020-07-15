/
studio apartments
33 Studio Apartments for rent in Grosse Pointe Farms, MI
Grosse Pointe
19587 MACK Avenue
19587 Mack Avenue, Grosse Pointe Woods, MI
Studio
$1,900
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19587 MACK Avenue in Grosse Pointe Woods. View photos, descriptions and more!
Finney
4811 Kensington Ave Unit 1
4811 Kensington Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$690
1050 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Lower unit that includes a shared basement and 2 car garage. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a lovely backyard. Click to apply!
Grosse Pointe
15001 Charlevoix
15001 Charlevoix Street, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Studio
$1,200
550 sqft
350-600 square feet of private office space available soon. Build out currently taking place. Builder to install full glass frontage entrance off Charlevoix. One large space or build out can be split. Storage closets and new private bathroom.
Saint Clair Shores
22221 GREATER MACK Avenue
22221 Greater Mack Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,995
5724 sqft
Fully renovated executive office space in prime area with excellent parking. 4 Units available ranging between 500-3,500 SF. Unit prices per month range between $900-$1,995/mo.
Saint Clair Shores
24905 Harper Ave
24905 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,250
1016 sqft
This property features a large lower retail/commercial space (17x31); lavatory; office (10x10) and mechanical closet. The property housed a salon which has return air units at each nail/pedicure station.
Saint Clair Shores
22900 HARPER Avenue
22900 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$1,000
700 sqft
This location has a separate entrance and was a former Nail Salon in the end unit of a busy center. The location can't be beat with excellent visibility from Harper Road and convenient parking in front of the building.
Saint Clair Shores
25801 Harper
25801 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$800
350 sqft
Office Suite - 2 Private Offices & Receptionist area. All utilities included. Plenty of parking. Office 1: 12.5 x 9.2 Office 2: 9.2x9.2 Receptionist Area 9.3 x 18.8
Grosse Pointe
15050 E Jefferson
15050 East Jefferson Avenue, Grosse Pointe Park, MI
Studio
$3,500
1500 sqft
Well laid-out professional office suite...4 private offices, conference room, general work stations, waiting-reception area, kitchenette and lav. Additional 250 sqft of attic storage... very well done. Directly across from GP park city hall...
Eastpointe
24850 Gratiot Avenue NE
24850 North Gratiot Avenue, Eastpointe, MI
Studio
$2,000
5202 sqft
Great Location on high traffic Gratiot Avenue, corner location, adjacent to busy dental office. Lower area 4,800 sf, upper 402 sf. Upper area can be used as office.
Saint Clair Shores
25030 Jefferson
25030 Jefferson Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
Excellent location on Nautical Mile - Busy street, Good foot traffic, Excellent parking - Highly visible - Many possible uses.
Downtown Detroit
Pavilion Apartments
1 Lafayette Plaisance St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$777
540 sqft
Large city apartments near I-375, right downtown. Recently renovated with large windows and views of Detroit skyline. Air conditioning and ceiling fan. Community has pool and tennis court. Elevators.
Downtown Detroit
DuCharme Place
1544 East Lafayette Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,225
657 sqft
Live within walking distance to Downtown Detroit. DuCharme Place is the perfect community for those looking to experience a city lifestyle.
Kettering
5380 Maxwell St
5380 Maxwell Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$615
975 sqft
2 bedroom 1 bath Upper unit. Basement is sectioned off for 2 separate sides. Hardwood floors throughout. Click to apply!
Roseville
25103 Leach
25103 Leach Street, Roseville, MI
Studio
$1,000
Cute 2 bedroom 2 bath with finished basement AVAILABLE NOW! - Feel right at home at this charming 2 bedroom 2 bath property located in Roseville! Home has been freshly painted, refurbished and is ready for move in! Tenants are responsible
Roseville
31200 GRATIOT Avenue
31200 North Gratiot Avenue, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,500
1720 sqft
Free Standing Retail with Unparalleled Visibility. This is the perfect location for carry out, retail, or office. The Gratiot Ave corridor is arguably the hottest growing retail area in Michigan with new major retailers moving to the area daily.
Foch
8905 E. Jefferson Avenue - 01-1000
8905 East Jefferson Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
400 sqft
Bright, updated studio available for immediate move in! Features amazing downtown views in this 10th floor unit, as well as hardwood floors, dishwasher, microwave and updated kitchen and bath.
Roseville
28015-19 Gratiot
28015 Gratiot Ave, Roseville, MI
Studio
$3,850
3000 sqft
For lease in Roseville. Busy corner at Martin and Gratiot. A proven winner for over 50 years. Totally renovated auto repair shop. Approx 3,000 square feet, 4 overhead doors and bays, office area & show room.
20516 15 Mile Road
20516 15 Mile Road, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$1,600
2100 sqft
Limitless Opportunity To Run Your Own Business! Established/ High Traffic Barbershop/Salon for lease. Prime location! Owner has been in business for 30+ years. He also owns the plaza so ensure that the lot is kept up and businesses are present.
Southeast Warren
21250 Mullin Avenue
21250 Mullin Ave, Warren, MI
Studio
$3,500
More the 4 Acres plus 10,000 Sqft Sheds for lease. City of Warren/ industrial (Zoning Code M - 2 ). Acre price $3.500 or best offer. For more information please contact the listing agent.
Saint Clair Shores
29629 HARPER Avenue
29629 Harper Avenue, St. Clair Shores, MI
Studio
$2,500
3600 sqft
Absolutely beautiful building "For Lease Only" in St. Clair Shores! Seller is open to selling for cash or short term land contract w/ large down! Contact listing broker for more info.
Center Line
26310 VAN DYKE Street
26310 Van Dyke Avenue, Center Line, MI
Studio
$2,400
5663 sqft
THIS PLACE HAD BEEN AND STILL BEEN OPERATED AS A PARTY STORE W/BEER & WINE/LOTTO LICENCE .
Downtown Detroit
1428 GRATIOT Avenue
1428 Gratiot Avenue, Detroit, MI
Studio
$5,000
3000 sqft
Located just northeast of Downtown Detroit in the Eastern Market district. Sublease the former home of Le Culture Cafe. This Art Deco space can be home to your restaurant concept. The approximate +/-2,000 sf space seats 70.
Northeast Warren
28717 HOOVER Road
28717 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$2,200
2600 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!!! LOCATED ACROSS FROM ST. JOHNS MACOMB, JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM GM LOCATION. APPROX 2600 SQ FT FORMERLY USED AS A FLOWER SHOP. GREAT FOR ANY MEDICAL OR PROFESSIONAL OFFICE. COME IN AND START YOUR BUSINESS TODAY!!!
Northeast Warren
28711 HOOVER Road
28711 Hoover Road, Warren, MI
Studio
$1,500
1500 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!! PROFESSIONAL OFFICE W/ 1,500 SQ FT, FEATURES FOUR PRIVATE OFFICES ALONG WITH COMMON AREA AND BREAK ROOMS. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED CLOSE TO I-696 ON HIGH TRAFFICKED HOOVER RD.
