Apartment List
/
MI
/
grandville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

88 Apartments for rent in Grandville, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grandville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
26 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$660
486 sqft
1 Bedroom
$862
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
7 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$806
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$813
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$975
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1154 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
3 Units Available
Oldebrook Apartments
2334 Prairie Pkwy SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
864 sqft
If you’re searching for a cozy apartment in Wyoming, MI, Oldebrook Apartments is your perfect place. The charm of our lush green trees and serene natural water vistas are just two reasons our residents love to call Oldebrook home.
Results within 5 miles of Grandville
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 22 at 12:46 PM
10 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,469
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 12:33 PM
7 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,070
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,393
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
22 Units Available
SWAN
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,150
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 12:41 PM
2 Units Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,295
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 04:30 PM
$
108 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
Studio
$1,104
662 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,257
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
3212 Homecrest Ave SW
3212 Homecrest Avenue Southwest, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$875
812 sqft
Available 07/26/20 Recently remodeled, two bedrooms one bath unit is available for rent. This property is located in a residential neighborhood close to public transit, highway, restaurants, parks, and shopping centers.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
1033 Sunset Hills Ave NW
1033 Sunset Hills Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1293 sqft
Newly Remodeled 3 bed/1.5 bath in Walker- Lawn Care and Plowing Included in Rent - Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom, 1.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
222 40th St SW
222 40th Street Southwest, Wyoming, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
This home sits just west of Buchanan on 40th st SW. It has 1 bedroom , 1 bath and a large living room. Home does come with a carport and a shed for storage of items. This home also features a nice size side and back yard.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
463 Cloverdale Ave. NW
463 Cloverdale Avenue Northwest, Walker, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1560 sqft
463 Cloverdale NW, Walker MI. Grandville Schools! - Grandville Schools. Beautiful 4 bedroom home in Standale with lots of features and character such as natural woodwork and hardwood floors. Spacious rooms with a full basement.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
110 Indiana Ave. NW
110 Indiana Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Grand Rapids N.W. Downtown 2 Bdrm Bungalow - Fully furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom Cottage Bungalow for Rent. Recently remodeled with new appliances. Has large full kitchen with all items for meal preparation.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West Grand
1025 Walker Street NW
1025 Walker Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1300 sqft
Large 3 Bedroom home! - Great three bedroom in NW Grand Rapids. Off street parking. Main floor features living room, formal dining room, and kitchen. Upstairs has master bedroom with deck, two additional bedrooms and bath.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
1039 Jackson St NW
1039 Jackson Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1884 sqft
1039 Jackson St. NW Available 08/07/20 1039 Jackson NW Available August 7, 2020 $2,250.00/month $2,250.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West Grand
335 Bridge Street NW #1101
335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1423 sqft
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
West Grand
954 Fremont Ave NW
954 Fremont Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1438 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Ready for MOVE-IN around September 1st, 2020. Located on the NW side of Grand Rapids, this renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom single-family home is ready for renters.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
3743 Jason Ridge Lane SW
3743 Jason Ridge Lane, Walker, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,895
Rethink condo life and enjoy worry-free living in the Jason Ridge Condo Development. This gorgeous, spacious 3 bed, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
252 Pearl Street NW
252 Pearl Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,399
Look no further, this elegant Forslund Condo is a unique find. Fully furnished right down to the dishes and silverware. Located on the building's third floor with spectacular views of downtown Grand Rapids & the Grand River.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
SWAN
758 Lake Michigan Drive NW
758 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
: Downtown living made easy- 4 bed, 2 bath house located near GVSU campus. Easy walk to downtown and all GR has to offer.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
8260 20th Ave
8260 20th Avenue, Jenison, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
3 bedroom 2 bath Duplex in Jenison Ranch style with full finished basement. Two bedrooms up along with a full bath. The basement has two bedrooms and one full bath along with washer dryer hook up. The main floor has an open floor plan.

1 of 31

Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2002 Cannon Street Southwest
2002 Cannon Drive Southwest, Wyoming, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1500 sqft
You will not be disappointed with this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch home in Wyoming. Close to RiverTown Crossings and all it has to offer. Kitchen with stove, fridge, dishwasher and microwave. New flooring in kitchen, dining room and family room.

1 of 26

Last updated April 13 at 12:06 PM
1 Unit Available
West Grand
814 First Street Northwest
814 1st Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1100 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom and one bathroom home one block off the new and upcoming Bridge St NW area. This home was just tastefully updated. Newer grey neutral paint throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Grandville, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Grandville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Grandville 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGrandville 2 Bedroom ApartmentsGrandville 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsGrandville 3 Bedroom ApartmentsGrandville Apartments with Balconies
Grandville Apartments with GaragesGrandville Apartments with GymsGrandville Apartments with ParkingGrandville Apartments with Pools
Grandville Apartments with Washer-DryersGrandville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrandville Furnished ApartmentsGrandville Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Portage, MIMuskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MI
Zeeland, MISpringfield, MISpring Lake, MISouth Haven, MIJenison, MIWalker, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College