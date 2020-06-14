Apartment List
/
MI
/
forest hills
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

55 Apartments for rent in Forest Hills, MI with garage

Forest Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:47am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Results within 1 mile of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1287 sqft
2442 Patterson Ave - Welcome to 2442 Patterson Ave. This 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath single family home has been recently remodeled and ready for new tenants.
Results within 5 miles of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
24 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,011
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
Michigan Oaks
48 Units Available
Michigan Meadows
2233 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,145
1475 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Michigan Meadows in Grand Rapids. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2146 Lansing St SE
2146 Lansing Street Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
State of Michigan allows move-ins and move-outs, with recommended precautions. Home is available in mid July, 2020. Viewing by appointment at that time. Rare find in East Grand Rapids.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Condo
7007 Pinehurst Lane Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3100 sqft
This beautiful Rockford 3 bedroom, 3 full bath executive condo boasts a dramatic entry to a stunning two story great room and offers breathtaking views of the golf course and water features of Silver Lake Country Club from all three inside levels.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
!!!!This is a fully furnished weekly vacation rental!!! Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer Our winter guests have departed and our crew has spent countless hours cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the cottage.

1 of 3

Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
2708 44th Street Southeast
2708 44th St SE, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
950 sqft
Nestled in a quiet residential setting this recently renovated duplex home is within walking distance of Family Fare Supermarket, Walgreens, Kentwood Library, and Pat Patterson Athletic Field.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE
3388 Eagle Creek Court Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3388 Eagle Creek Court NE Available 05/18/20 Forest Hills Condo - Eaglecrest Condo Association - Welcome to 3388 Eagle Creek Drive NE.
Results within 10 miles of Forest Hills
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Belknap Lookout
21 Units Available
601 Bond
601 Bond Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,405
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,885
984 sqft
601 Bond is at the intersection of lifestyle and locality. Living here, you can start your dayworking out, watching the sun cascade over the city and the Grand River.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
7 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,619
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,693
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
35 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
9 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,255
543 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Northeast Grand Rapids
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Marcell Ridge
240 Marcell Dr NE, Rockford, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Close to North Rockford Middle School and Wolverine Boulevard NE. Large apartments have an oven, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers parking and a garage. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
Midtown
57 Units Available
The Brix at Midtown
414 Benson Ave, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,301
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,716
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,367
1408 sqft
Contemporary homes with granite counters and nine-foot ceilings. Ample community amenities, including a fire pit, spa, pool, and bike storage. Pet friendly. By I-196 for a smooth commute. Near bars and restaurants on Michigan Street.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Midtown
2 Units Available
Lofts on Michigan
740 Michigan Street Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,275
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1019 sqft
Residing in the Midtown Neighborhood, residents of 616 Lofts on Michigan get to experience all the new and historic amenities this area has to offer.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Belknap Lookout
3 Units Available
Icon on Bond
538 Bond Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
1230 sqft
Rising nine stories above the rejuvenated Monroe North Neighborhood, Icon on Bond is set to become Grand Rapids' most recognizable and desired residential address.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1524 Forrest Avenue NE
1524 Forrest Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
NE 2 bedrooms/2 bath single family home with main floor laundry, fenced-in backyard, concrete driveway, carport and one-stall garage. Quiet location close to Creston Market & Creston Brewery.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Midtown
1 Unit Available
430 Union Avenue NE
430 Union Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,400
657 sqft
Located just blocks from Spectrum Health downtown campus, this hip custom built condo is located in the heart of Mid-Town.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Forest Hills, MI

Forest Hills apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Forest Hills 2 BedroomsForest Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsForest Hills Accessible ApartmentsForest Hills Apartments with Balcony
Forest Hills Apartments with GarageForest Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsForest Hills Apartments with ParkingForest Hills Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Forest Hills Cheap PlacesForest Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsForest Hills Luxury PlacesForest Hills Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIKentwood, MIMuskegon, MI
Northview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MIBig Rapids, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College