Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:51 PM

32 Apartments for rent in Flint, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flint apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private gara...
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Estates
Carriage House Apartments
902 Burlington Dr, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1050 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments have central air, large closets and private patio/balcony. Located near I-69 and I-475 and close to Courtland Center Mall. Community has covered parking and laundry facilities.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated September 7 at 08:39pm
Contact for Availability
Cambridge Square Of Flint
4490 Brendenshire Ct, Flint, MI
1 Bedroom
$560
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$660
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$805
1677 sqft
Welcome to Cambridge Square Apartments & Townhomes, an affordable community on the west side of Flint, Michiagn, offering one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Park
1805 Stevenson St
1805 Stevenson Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$750
Great property for rent on Stevenson St, 3 bedroom, 1 full bath, Large kitchen. 1 car detached garage, front porch. Rent is: $750/ deposit; $750 buyer has to provide proof on income & copy of recent credit report. (RLNE5891805)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mott Park
1900 Cadillac St
1900 Cadillac Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
1000 sqft
Nice property for rent on Cadillac St, two bedrooms, 1 full bath, original wood flooring and vinyl flooring throughout, and a large detached garage. Entire lot is fenced in and features a large, private backyard with tons of potential and security.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mott Park
963 Perry St
963 Perry Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1000 sqft
OCCUPIED!! 3 Bed w TWO FULL BATHS - Call MR MARK 24 hrs a day 810-407-5600 - 3 bed, 2 full bath, basement, garage, fenced yard. upstairs is 2 bedrooms 1 bath, and downstairs is 1 bed 1 bath, kitchen, dining room. basement too.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Square
2733 Wolcott St
2733 Wolcott Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$650
1025 sqft
This spacious 3 bedroom, one bath home has a detached garage, and fenced back yard. Tile kitchen floors and wood throughout main rooms and bedrooms. Large upstairs bedroom and back deck, perfect for any family.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Chevrolet
3909 Hogarth Ave
3909 Hogarth Avenue, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$825
1600 sqft
Call, don't email. pics not up to date. VERY NICE house.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
960 Salisbury Ave
960 Salisbury Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
720 sqft
Available Now! Carman Ainsworth Schools - Available Now! Carman-Ainsworth Schools Cute 2 bedroom, 1 bath ranch home located in Flint Twp., Carman-Ainsworth Schools.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Highway
2921 Mallery
2921 Mallery Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
864 sqft
TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! - TWO WEEKS FREE! Available Now! Nice ranch home with 3 bedrooms, and 1 bath. Home has an enclosed front porch, basement and a 1 car detached garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Glendale
316 Sheffield Ave
316 Sheffield Avenue, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
1200 sqft
OCCUPIED! MUST CALL 24/7 - NO EMAILS - Luxury Townhouse by McLaren Hospital Call 24 hrs a day! 810-407-5600 Open floor plan.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Central Park
915 E Court St Apt. #107
915 East Court Street, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
1246 sqft
Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium - Available Now For Rent! College Cultural Area Parkview Condominium Just a little bit of New York City located right here in the College Cultural Area of Flint.

1 of 19

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
Glendale
3210 Beecher Rd
3210 Beecher Road, Flint, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
940 sqft
Available Now! - Available Now! Quaint 2 bedroom, 1 bath Ranch style home close to McLaren Hospital. House features newly refinished hardwood floors, a new floor in the breezeway that connects the house and 1 car attached garage.

1 of 22

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
Potter
3820 Huggins Ave
3820 Huggins Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1189 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1 1/2 story home with attached garage! - Available Now! 1 1/2 story home with 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and a 1 car attached garage. Large backyard fenced in and landscaped with a deck off the back of the house.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
2202 Corunna Road
2202 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$1,200
2120 sqft
2 spacious areas for lease as follows: Unit 2 East side is 2,120 s.f. Rent is $1,500 month plus utilities. 5 bays mechanics garage with 4 working pits. 3 year lease. $2,200 security deposit. Separate Consumers. Oil furnace. 1/2 bath.

1 of 1

Last updated July 19 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
2201 Miller Rd
2201 Miller Road, Flint, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2972 sqft
Available Soon! - Available Soon! Large 4 bedroom Contemporary Home! Large 4 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath, 2-story house with Basement and 2 car attached Garage. $335 City of Flint Water Affidavit Fee (RLNE4737796)

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
College Culture
604 Chalmers
604 Chalmers Street, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1421 sqft
Available Now!! 3 Bed, 1 Bath, Cape Cod Home! - Available Now!! Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 bath, 1.5 story Cape Cod style home. Fireplace in the living room, central air, laundry room, and lots of storage.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Circle Neighborhood
3510 Cherokee Ave
3510 Cherokee Avenue, Flint, MI
3 Bedrooms
$825
1092 sqft
Available 08/10/20 Beautiful 3 bedroom well maintained all brick home. House has updated kitchen and updated bathroom, with large sunroom off the back and fully fenced in backyard.
Results within 1 mile of Flint

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4049 Beryl
4049 Beryl Road, Genesee County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$895
964 sqft
Mt. Morris Twp. house but Flint 48504 mailing. 3 bed, 1 bath, L.R. with ceiling fan/light; 2 archways; kitchen with ceiling light + dining area with ceiling light/fan; 964 sf ranch; 400 sf basement; larger 2 car att.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4109 Holiday
4109 Holiday Drive, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$62,500
115000 sqft
Sub lease opportunity! 10 acres and approx. 92,000 sq. ft. of enclosed heated warehouse space and 4 - 5,000 sq. ft. suites. Elevators, shared bathrooms, lighted parking, 8 - 18 foot overhead doors, 2 suites with kitchenettes and more.

1 of 15

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
2051 E. Buder St
2051 East Buder Avenue, Burton, MI
3 Bedrooms
$550
884 sqft
Available Now! Bendle Schools! - Available Now! Bendle Schools! Quaint 1-story home in Burton on a crawl space with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and 2 car detached garage. $525 City of Burton water affidavit fee (RLNE5452903)

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
2335 S CENTER Road
2335 South Center Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$4,712
4712 sqft
FOR LEASE - Asking $12/NNN for "as-is" condition. GREAT LOCATION & ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES!! Spacious building zoned commercial. Located in front of the recently renovated Meijer's store on Center Rd. Building has approximately 4,712 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
4349 Davison Rd
4349 Davison Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$675
1284 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 updated offices with access to shred receptionist area, full kitchen, deck in back, private parking lot, each office $675/month, owner responsible to pay all utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Flint
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Blanc
2339 Blakely Drive, Genesee County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1406 sqft
Redwood(R) Grand Blanc is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
4 Units Available
Lions Gate Apartments
1255 Main Gate Dr, Davison, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1257 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1435 sqft
Conveniently situated off of I-69, just minutes from Grand Blanc. Residents live in homes with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer, and expansive floor plans. Community has swimming pool, gym, and more.
City Guide for Flint, MI

We’ll just give you a glimpse of life in Flint and let you decide for yourself if it sounds like a fit for you. So without further ado, let’s get this show on the road …

110,000 people call Flint, Michigan home.

You won’t have any problem finding an apartment or freestanding house to call your own. Flint is home to some real architectural gems, including a variety of historic Victorian estates, so your renting options are plentiful. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Flint, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Flint apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

