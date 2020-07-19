2107 Gorham Dr. SE

Amenities

East Grand Rapids Schools! - East Grand Rapids schools! Remodeled Cape Cod with spectacular kitchen. The main floor features a living room with sliders to a deck and backyard, as well as a decorative fireplace. There is also a main floor master bedroom that includes a private bath and walk-in closet. Plus, you'll find a second bedroom, second full bath, and an extra room that can be used as an office or den. Then we come to the kitchen absolutely stunning, with new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator. Upstairs has a large dormer bedroom. Basement offers tons of storage and washer/dryer. No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5970383)