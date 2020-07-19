All apartments in East Grand Rapids
Find more places like 2107 Gorham Dr. SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
East Grand Rapids, MI
/
2107 Gorham Dr. SE
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

2107 Gorham Dr. SE

2107 Gorham Drive Southeast · (616) 257-3997
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
East Grand Rapids
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garages
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2107 Gorham Drive Southeast, East Grand Rapids, MI 49506

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2107 Gorham Dr. SE · Avail. now

$2,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
East Grand Rapids Schools! - East Grand Rapids schools! Remodeled Cape Cod with spectacular kitchen. The main floor features a living room with sliders to a deck and backyard, as well as a decorative fireplace. There is also a main floor master bedroom that includes a private bath and walk-in closet. Plus, you'll find a second bedroom, second full bath, and an extra room that can be used as an office or den. Then we come to the kitchen absolutely stunning, with new cabinets, granite counters, stainless appliances, and a wine refrigerator. Upstairs has a large dormer bedroom. Basement offers tons of storage and washer/dryer. No Pets Allowed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5970383)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2107 Gorham Dr. SE have any available units?
2107 Gorham Dr. SE has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2107 Gorham Dr. SE have?
Some of 2107 Gorham Dr. SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2107 Gorham Dr. SE currently offering any rent specials?
2107 Gorham Dr. SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2107 Gorham Dr. SE pet-friendly?
No, 2107 Gorham Dr. SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Grand Rapids.
Does 2107 Gorham Dr. SE offer parking?
No, 2107 Gorham Dr. SE does not offer parking.
Does 2107 Gorham Dr. SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2107 Gorham Dr. SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2107 Gorham Dr. SE have a pool?
No, 2107 Gorham Dr. SE does not have a pool.
Does 2107 Gorham Dr. SE have accessible units?
No, 2107 Gorham Dr. SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2107 Gorham Dr. SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2107 Gorham Dr. SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2107 Gorham Dr. SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2107 Gorham Dr. SE does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2107 Gorham Dr. SE?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE
East Grand Rapids, MI 49546

Similar Pages

East Grand Rapids 2 Bedroom ApartmentsEast Grand Rapids Apartments with Garages
East Grand Rapids Apartments with ParkingEast Grand Rapids Dog Friendly Apartments
East Grand Rapids Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIWyoming, MIKalamazoo, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MIKentwood, MI
Portage, MIMuskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIGrandville, MIRockford, MIZeeland, MI
Springfield, MIPortland, MISpring Lake, MIJenison, MIBig Rapids, MIWalker, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity