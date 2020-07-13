/
apartments with pool
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:05 AM
20 Apartments for rent in Dexter, MI with pool
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Dexter
Walkabout Creek
2230 Melbourne Ave, Dexter, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,299
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy recreational apartment amenities, including playgrounds and a fitness center. Apartment units with garbage disposal and private entrance for convenience. Close to I-94 and Dexter Community Garden.
Results within 5 miles of Dexter
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
6 Units Available
Cambridge Club Apartments
5501 Cambridge Club Cir, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,239
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
933 sqft
Cambridge Club, an award-winning property that is located in an extraordinary neighborhood. Our convenient Location is minutes to Ann Arbor, Dexter or any Washtenaw Area destination, including major employers, and shopping.
Results within 10 miles of Dexter
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
15 Units Available
Briar Cove Apartments
650 Waymarket Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,365
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,836
1347 sqft
Close to shopping and entertainment at Briarwood Mall. Community has a hot tub and resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and lighted tennis courts. Large apartments with private entrances.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Charlton Apartments
2047 Charlton Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,005
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
900 sqft
Create a lifestyle you love at Charlton Apartments! Located minutes from Downtown Ann Arbor, our community offers you the excitement and convenience of city living.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Uptown Ann Arbor
3300 Ann Arbor-Saline Road, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,685
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,980
1384 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,335
1430 sqft
This property is owned by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Bring a new energy to your living experience.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
$
20 Units Available
Arbor Landings Apartments
545 Landings Blvd, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,330
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,554
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1296 sqft
Luxury living near I-94 and Evergreen Park. Bright apartments featuring new carpet, air conditioning and walk-in closets. Hardwood floors in some units. Community members enjoy bike storage, on-site yoga and tennis courts.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
18 Units Available
Orion Main Street
101 Lake Village Dr, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,425
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,170
1700 sqft
Landscaped community with large swimming pool, tanning deck and outdoor tennis court. Units have in-home washer/dryer, fireplaces and modern kitchens. Great location near campus, Briarwood Mall, downtown and transportation.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Elbel
618 South Main
618 South Main, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,779
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Loft-style homes with carpets, ice makers and extra storage. Located in Elbel, just about half a mile from the University of Michigan's campus. Smoke-free, pet-friendly community has a swimming pool, business center and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 06:36am
40 Units Available
Northside
Shoreview Apartments
420 Kellogg St, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,230
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
779 sqft
Shoreview Apartments is the place to be if you desire a modern and stylish lifestyle in one of Michigan’s greatest cities. Living in Ann Arbor means you’ll have everything you need right at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
79 Units Available
Broadway
Beekman on Broadway
1200 Broadway Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
$1,770
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,740
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,660
1037 sqft
NOW PRE-LEASING FOR AUGUST 15, 2020 MOVE-INS. LIMITED TIME ONLY - GET ONE MONTH FREE RENT.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
1249 Island Dr #204
1249 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
871 sqft
Two Bedroom Condo Available in Ann Arbor - Coming soon! Two bedroom/ one bathroom condo available in Ann Arbor. Close to U of M hospital and Campus.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
1221 Island Dr Apt 104
1221 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
871 sqft
Very well maintained Ranch style River House Condo on main floor. Featuring beautiful hardwood floors throughout! Water & Heat Included. One parking permit included. On site Coin/Card laundry.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
1327 Millbrook Trail
1327 Millbrook Trail, Washtenaw County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1212 sqft
Main floor ranch style condominium with 2 bedroom and 2 full bath! Updated washer, dryer, and fridge (2019). Cozy 3rd bedroom option near living room or bonus room. No stairs! First level near the back.Garage is right across the street.
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
South Maple
2124 Pauline Boulevard
2124 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1173 sqft
Contact agent for showing - (313)989-6903 TamiSimpson@HowardHanna.com.
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
1209 Island Drive
1209 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
871 sqft
CONTACT: Missy Caulk, Savvy Realty Group 734-926-9797 Perfect For U Of M Medical Residents. Walk or bike To Hospitals.Great location for, residents, nursing school and campus. Highly desirable location.
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
South Maple
1315 S MAPLE Rd Road
1315 South Maple Road, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1173 sqft
Great Price! Unit #305, For Lease, this is a very nice and spacious two bedroom two bath condo that has lots of updates, this unit is located on the 3rd floor, large living room with fireplace, and doorwall that leads to balcony, New updated kitchen
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
1050 Wall Street
1050 Wall St, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1209 sqft
July 1 occupancy. Quiet, secure, sun filled River Park Place condo. One covered parking place. Newer paint and newer carpet throughout. Sparkling in ground pool. Beautiful Club House. Across from Medical Center.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
South Maple
2116 Pauline Boulevard
2116 Pauline Boulevard, Ann Arbor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
For lease only. Great location on west side of Ann Arbor within walking distance of shops and dining and on bus line. One big bedroom with walkingin closet. Upper end unit condo with private balcony.
1 of 23
Last updated July 13 at 08:12am
1 Unit Available
325 Briarcrest
325 Briarcrest Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1134 sqft
For Rent - Immediate Occupancy. Welcome home to this beautiful 2 bedroom townhouse-style condo located at the back of the complex for privacy. The kitchen is newly updated, and looks out to the dining/living room.
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 08:11am
1 Unit Available
Broadway
1229 Island Drive
1229 Island Drive, Ann Arbor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
871 sqft
Presented by The Bouma Group, 734-761-3060, martin@bouma.com, www.bouma.com.
