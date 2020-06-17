4134 Woodrush Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome style end unit condo in Comstock Park Schools. Many updates! Fresh paint, neutral palette, new gorgeous tile backsplashes, updated lighting in kitchen and baths.New laminate flooring, new carpet. Enjoy the deck with private views. Lower daylight level with full bath, large family room. Lower daylight level is not approved as a bedroom. Lawncare, snow removal, trash and water/sewer included. Newer refrigerator and microwave; stove, dishwasher.Washer and dryer included.Two parking spaces, large one stall garage. Proof of monthly income minimum required 3x monthly rent, no pets, 2 year lease term. Subject to credit/criminal background check. See attached application requirements, 650 credit score minimum required.