4134 Woodrush Lane
4134 Woodrush Lane

4134 Woodrush Lane · (616) 575-1800
Location

4134 Woodrush Lane, Comstock Park, MI 49321

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 61 · Avail. now

$1,390

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Immaculate and spacious 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome style end unit condo in Comstock Park Schools. Many updates! Fresh paint, neutral palette, new gorgeous tile backsplashes, updated lighting in kitchen and baths.New laminate flooring, new carpet. Enjoy the deck with private views. Lower daylight level with full bath, large family room. Lower daylight level is not approved as a bedroom. Lawncare, snow removal, trash and water/sewer included. Newer refrigerator and microwave; stove, dishwasher.Washer and dryer included.Two parking spaces, large one stall garage. Proof of monthly income minimum required 3x monthly rent, no pets, 2 year lease term. Subject to credit/criminal background check. See attached application requirements, 650 credit score minimum required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4134 Woodrush Lane have any available units?
4134 Woodrush Lane has a unit available for $1,390 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4134 Woodrush Lane have?
Some of 4134 Woodrush Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4134 Woodrush Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4134 Woodrush Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4134 Woodrush Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4134 Woodrush Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Comstock Park.
Does 4134 Woodrush Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4134 Woodrush Lane does offer parking.
Does 4134 Woodrush Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4134 Woodrush Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4134 Woodrush Lane have a pool?
No, 4134 Woodrush Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4134 Woodrush Lane have accessible units?
No, 4134 Woodrush Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4134 Woodrush Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4134 Woodrush Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4134 Woodrush Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4134 Woodrush Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
