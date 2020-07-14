/
studio apartments
51 Studio Apartments for rent in Commerce, MI
1 Unit Available
1990 UNION LAKE Road
1990 Union Lake Road, Commerce, MI
Studio
$1,200
7653 sqft
Prime commercial office space location on Union Lake Road in Commerce Twp! Beautifully remodeled suite located in the Union Lake Professional Center. Suite includes 4 offices, reception area with lobby, kitchen area, and 2 restrooms.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1881 N PONTIAC Trail
1881 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$3,455
4163 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED STAND ALONE 4 UNIT BUILDING IN A VERY CENTRAL AREA. CURRENTLY SET UP AS FOUR 1000 SQUARE FOOT UNITS, CAN BE RE CONFIGURED IF NEEDED. 1 UNIT IS SET UP FOR DENTAL AS IT IS ALREADY PLUMBED. THE OTHER 3 UNITS ARE MEDICAL / OFFICE SPACE.
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1038 E West Maple Road
1038 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$1,600
1603 sqft
Current law office suitable for many uses. Reception area 12x12’; Open work area 12x17’; Office1 12x12’; Office2 12x12’; Office3 13x12’; Conference room 17x12’; Kitchen and bathroom 9x12’; Utility room 8x12’. All in nice condition.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Highland
1555 N Milford Road
1555 North Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,200
1100 sqft
Beautifully renovated historic home in a prime location available for lease. Several options are available: 200-2,000 SF. Phone system & cat (5) cable, Wi-Fi & all utilities included in rent! All set up for offices. Priced to lease.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Highland
2675 S MILFORD Road
2675 South Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$3,500
3200 sqft
4200 Sqft of Office / Flex Space for $3700.00 mo., On Busy Milford Rd .( about 15,000 cars per day ) Retail Zoning C-2 allows for on site Sales. Other Contiguous space avail. Overhead Loading Area Avail Also
1 Unit Available
2936 E Highland Road
2936 E Highland Rd, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,750
18769 sqft
Great visibility, high traffic counts, & frontage are just a few benefits of this great location on M-59 (Highland Road). A marquee sign provides flashing colors LED message for tenants. Occupied Center with long standing tenants and customers.
1 Unit Available
2734 E HIGHLAND Road E
2734 E Highland Rd, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,650
15766 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION OF PRIME RETAIL SPACE ZONED C4, THIS LOCATION PRESENTS RETAIL, OFFICE OR SERVICE. ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL/AUTOMOTIVE TWO AVAILABLE SPACE 1,480 SQ.FT UNIT AT GREAT RATE OF $1,650/mo + C.A.M. Charge. CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING.
1 Unit Available
7124 HIGHLAND Road
7124 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
RENTAL SPECIAL $8.00 PER SQ. FT. CALL FOR DETAILS!!! GREAT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY IN ATLAS PLAZA. ON M-59 COME AND JOIN VALUE CENTER SUPERMARKET SVS VISION.
1 Unit Available
7300 HIGHLAND ROAD
7300 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
16000 sqft
SPECIAL RENTAL PRICE $8.00 PER SQ. FT.CALL FOR DETAILS!!! COME JOIN NEWLY OPENED VALUE CENTER SUPER MARKET( A 61,000 SQ. FT. SUPER STORE) IN ATLAS PLAZA. OVER 16,000 SQ. FT. AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE LEASE RATES.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Highland
672 N Milford Road
672 North Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,085
1293 sqft
HIGHLANDS NEWEST COMMERCE CENTER LOCATED JUST NORTH OF M-59 ON MILFORD RD. JOIN THE AREAS NEWEST SECRETARY OF STATE OFFICE! SUPER TRAFFIC DRAW FOR YOUR BUSINESS! 1298 SQ FT @ $10.00 PER SF.
1 Unit Available
6756 HIGHLAND Road
6756 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,200
2200 sqft
LEASE THIS BEAUTIFUL SPOT RIGHT ON M59. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA, BUSY BUSINESSES NEXT DOOR. GREAT FRONTAGE, BE SEEN BY EVERYONE THAT TRAVELS EAST AND WEST ON M59. BUILDING WON AN AWARD FOR BEAUTIFICATION OF WATERFORD. LOTS OF SPACE FOR A GREAT PRICE!
1 Unit Available
2336 Highland Road
2336 East Highland Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$6,250
5889 sqft
Great M59 location for lease. Building contains large, open areas. Several configurations available at rate of $15/square foot per year. Front suite presently leased. Building also available for sale.
1 Unit Available
1370 N Oakland Boulevard
1370 North Oakland Boulevard, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,266
1900 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE 1900 SF OF IMMACULATE OFFICE SPACE. HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION JUST SOUTH OF M-59 (HIGHLAND RD) ACROSS FROM OAKLAND COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. VERY CLEAN & ATTRACTIVE BUILDING. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION.
1 Unit Available
7088 HIGHLAND Road
7088 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1200 sqft
GREAT OFFICE SPACE ALREADY BUILT OUT. TERRIFIC LOCATION. EASY TERMS. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE AND ALL OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.
1 Unit Available
9669 Highland Road
9669 Highland Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
ZONED INDUSTRIAL BUILD HAS NEW PAINT AND CARPET. SHOWS VERY NICELY. IMMED POSS. ALSO FOR SALE. 5 OFFICE W/2 BATHROOMS AND SHOWER. ALL NEW TILE. LIKE NEW INSIDE. MUST SEE! 60,000 Cars a day!
1 Unit Available
Downtown Highland
2287 S MILFORD Road N
2287 South Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$5,000
10000 sqft
3 UNITS AVAILABLE, 1200 FT, 1500 FT, 2000 FT. ALL UNITS PRICED AT $1. PER FOOT. WILL LEASE SEPARATELY OR COMBINED. GREAT LOCATION, LOCATED ACROSS FROM MILFORD HIGH SCHOOL. BUILDING IN GOOD CONDITION. SIGN SPACE INCLUDED FOR EACH UNIT.
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.
1 Unit Available
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.
1 Unit Available
3009 DIXIE Highway
3009 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$3,000
1530 sqft
GREAT CORNER PROPERTY FOR LEASE. POSSIBLE USED CAR LOT OR OTHER OUTSIDE SALE BUSINESS. EXCELLENT EXPOSURE HIGH TRAFFIC AREA.
1 Unit Available
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.
1 Unit Available
4505 CLINTONVILLE Road
4505 Clintonville Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$2,395
1260 sqft
Commercial building available for rent. NO Equipment. Great location at the corner of Clintonville and Mann Rd in Independence Township. Ample parking. Building has been used as an auto repair shop for the last 30 years. Zoned Commercial /Office. C1.
1 Unit Available
6060 DIXIE Highway
6060 Dixie Highway, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$3,500
3048 sqft
Over 3000 Total Sq Ft of Office space, Suite F 1524 Sq Ft current use is a Doctors office with 3 treatment rooms, receptionist area, waiting room, full bath with shower and upstairs is 224 Sq Ft Storage area...
1 Unit Available
7095 Dixie Highway
7095 Dixie Hwy, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,600
1600 sqft
Join CVS, UPS, Neiman's and Office Depot in Clarkston's high end retail shopping center, White Lake Commons. Located at the corner of White Lake & Dixie. Complex is well maintained with beautiful landscaping.
