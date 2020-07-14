All apartments in Clinton
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:53 AM

Garfield Commons Apartments

17673 Kingsbrooke Cir · (586) 745-3635
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17673 Kingsbrooke Cir, Clinton, MI 48038

Price and availability

VERIFIED 26 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 408-104 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 288-204 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Unit 240-203 · Avail. now

$770

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 312-103 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 192-204 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Unit 637-203 · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Garfield Commons Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
pool
package receiving
tennis court
24hr maintenance
internet access
Welcome to Garfield Commons Apartments, located Clinton Township, MI. We are located minutes from I-94, I-59, General Dynamics, General Motors (GM), Ford Motor Company, Faurecia North America and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes have washer and dryer connections in select styles and welcome pets! Take advantage of our fantastic amenities including tennis courts, outdoor pool, playground and covered parking. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Garfield Commons Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easy. Call us to schedule your tour today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: One month's rent
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Garfield Commons Apartments have any available units?
Garfield Commons Apartments has 6 units available starting at $770 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Garfield Commons Apartments have?
Some of Garfield Commons Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Garfield Commons Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Garfield Commons Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Garfield Commons Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Garfield Commons Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Garfield Commons Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Garfield Commons Apartments offers parking.
Does Garfield Commons Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Garfield Commons Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Garfield Commons Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Garfield Commons Apartments has a pool.
Does Garfield Commons Apartments have accessible units?
No, Garfield Commons Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Garfield Commons Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Garfield Commons Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Garfield Commons Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Garfield Commons Apartments has units with air conditioning.
