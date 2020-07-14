Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator w/d hookup hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking playground pool package receiving tennis court 24hr maintenance internet access

Welcome to Garfield Commons Apartments, located Clinton Township, MI. We are located minutes from I-94, I-59, General Dynamics, General Motors (GM), Ford Motor Company, Faurecia North America and Selfridge Air National Guard Base. Our one and two bedroom apartment homes have washer and dryer connections in select styles and welcome pets! Take advantage of our fantastic amenities including tennis courts, outdoor pool, playground and covered parking. Resident satisfaction is our top priority at Garfield Commons Apartments. We provide simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine easy. Call us to schedule your tour today!