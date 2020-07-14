Farmbrooke Manor Apartments

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance parking pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool 24hr maintenance internet access parking

At Farmbrooke Manor Apartment Homes, located in Clinton Township, MI, we feature one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes. Each apartment comes cable and internet ready with fully equipped kitchens and central air conditioning. We also offer a generous amount of amenities including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, sundeck, on-site laundry facilities and more. Our pet-friendly community is located minutes from General Motors (GM), Warren Tech Center, Ford Motor Company, Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Metro Beach. We are also near I-94, I-696, Partridge Creek, Lakeside, Macomb Mall, Baker and Macomb Community College. Resident satisfaction is our first priority at Farmbrooke Manor Apartment Homes. We do our very best to make your life a little easier by providing simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. Call us to schedule a