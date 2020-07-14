All apartments in Clinton
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:13 AM

Farmbrooke Manor Apartments

36760 Farmbrook Dr · (586) 203-3137
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

36760 Farmbrook Dr, Clinton, MI 48035

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 501 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 817 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Unit 468 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Farmbrooke Manor Apartments.

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
parking
At Farmbrooke Manor Apartment Homes, located in Clinton Township, MI, we feature one, two, and three bedroom apartments homes. Each apartment comes cable and internet ready with fully equipped kitchens and central air conditioning. We also offer a generous amount of amenities including a sparkling outdoor swimming pool, sundeck, on-site laundry facilities and more. Our pet-friendly community is located minutes from General Motors (GM), Warren Tech Center, Ford Motor Company, Selfridge Air National Guard Base and Metro Beach. We are also near I-94, I-696, Partridge Creek, Lakeside, Macomb Mall, Baker and Macomb Community College. Resident satisfaction is our first priority at Farmbrooke Manor Apartment Homes. We do our very best to make your life a little easier by providing simple to use online services that are quick, reliable, and secure. From paying your rent to making a maintenance request, our online resident portal helps to make your monthly routine simple. Call us to schedule a

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: 1 months rent - 1.5 months rent -- based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: Included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Farmbrooke Manor Apartments have any available units?
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments has 3 units available starting at $1,040 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Farmbrooke Manor Apartments have?
Some of Farmbrooke Manor Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Farmbrooke Manor Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Farmbrooke Manor Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Farmbrooke Manor Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Farmbrooke Manor Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Farmbrooke Manor Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Farmbrooke Manor Apartments offers parking.
Does Farmbrooke Manor Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Farmbrooke Manor Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Farmbrooke Manor Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Farmbrooke Manor Apartments has a pool.
Does Farmbrooke Manor Apartments have accessible units?
No, Farmbrooke Manor Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Farmbrooke Manor Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Farmbrooke Manor Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Farmbrooke Manor Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Farmbrooke Manor Apartments has units with air conditioning.
