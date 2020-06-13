Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

137 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clawson, MI

Finding an apartment in Clawson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Clawson
1 Unit Available
455 DONALD Avenue
455 Donald Avenue, Clawson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1060 sqft
Well-kept home within walking distance to downtown Clawson. Neutral decor, newer kitchen cabinets and appliances, newer carpet, paint, and updated bath. Detached garage & sheds for storage. 2 year minimum lease.
Results within 1 mile of Clawson
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,134
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,655
1500 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:02pm
Downtown Troy
40 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,765
1278 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,565
1994 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:01pm
Royal Oak
2 Units Available
Briarwood Park
2400 Parmenter Boulevard, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
930 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Briarwood Park Apartments is a secluded enclave of luxury apartments within the upscale, well located, North Royal Oak area. This magnificent community is the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a quiet neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2934 N Vermont Ave
2934 North Vermont Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
947 sqft
2934 N Vermont Ave Available 07/01/20 Spacious Royal Oak Bungalow - Nicely updated house near park! Finished bonus room with closet and full bathroom in the basement. Newer cabinets with quartz countertops.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4417 Crooks Rd.
4417 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNIT IN ROYAL OAK! - THIS IS AS CLOSE TO NEW CONSTRUCTION AS IT GETS! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue
4503 Sedgemoor Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
1050 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Premium Vanderhoef Properties Rental! Be the first to live in this brand new remodel, everything has been updated. New kitchen with espresso cabinets, grand pearla granite counters, and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
1319 Amelia Street
1319 Amelia Street, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1100 sqft
Premium Rental! This immaculate, sprawling ranch offers three bedrooms with lots of closet space and an updated bath.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4928 CARA Court
4928 Cara Ct, Royal Oak, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1280 sqft
PRIVATE ENTRY, 3 BEDROOM END UNIT WITH GAS FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM, ALL NEW KITCHEN AND UPDATED BATHS, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER/DRYER IN BASEMENT. 2 CAR ASSIGNED SPACE IN FRONT. PRIVATE PARK, HEATED POOL AND CLUBHOUSE AVAILABILITY.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2421 Normandy Rd
2421 Normandy Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION EXCEPT FOR THE EXTERIOR BRICK! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF RETAIL SHOPS & SALONS IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
5005 CROOKS RD APT 33
5005 North Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
786 sqft
Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath loft style condo. Private entrance, hardwood floors through-out. Double doors face the pool. Master bedroom with attached bath and extra storage area upstairs. Laundry and family room in finished basement.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4810 BRIARWOOD Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
Results within 5 miles of Clawson
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
870 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Royal Oak
30 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,525
1300 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:56pm
37 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$987
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:30pm
Royal Oak
3 Units Available
Metropolitan 13
4000 West 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
780 sqft
We get it. You want a cool location, a nice sized 2 br. apt, that's all character outside and new chic inside, with individuality written all over it.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:06pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
1654 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,175
1890 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
2711 Dorchester Road
2711 Dorchester Road, Birmingham, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1567 sqft
2711 Dorchester Road Available 07/01/20 The Perfect Cozy 4 Bedroom Home in Birmingham - Cozy,comfortable three living levels. Remodeled, clean and modern kitchen. Stainless steel appliances. Open floor plan, great for entertaining guests.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berkley
1 Unit Available
4228 Tyler Ave
4228 Tyler Avenue, Berkley, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
923 sqft
Great three bedroom bungalow located within walking distance to downtown Berkley and right next to Beaumont Hospital! Coved ceilings, arched doorways and glowing hardwood floors throughout! Spacious eat-in updated kitchen (all appliances included)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clawson, MI

Finding an apartment in Clawson that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

