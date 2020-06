Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage recently renovated internet access range

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Completetly updated full house, new paint, flooring, and kitchen.

Next to all the conveniences as well as half mile from 131.

Very Large yard.

Does not disappoint, hurry before one of the very few Cedar Springs rentals is leased.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5211182)