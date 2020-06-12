Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020

11 Apartments for rent in Caledonia, MI with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest...
1 of 35

1 of 35

Last updated June 12
35 Units Available
Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia
245 Kinsey Street Southeast, Caledonia, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1518 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hanover Townhomes of Caledonia in Caledonia. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Caledonia
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
The Knoll Towhomes of Ada
1040 Spaulding Avenue Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1369 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5264 Knoll Place Dr Available 08/07/20 The Cedar | Two Bedroom - Slab on Grade - WELCOME HOME The Knoll is one of Adas finest luxury townhome communities .
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13
5 Units Available
Pointe O Woods
4065 Pointe O Woods St SE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$930
1000 sqft
QUALITY. COMFORT. HOME.Come discover the unexpected charm of luxury country living and comfortable city convenience. At The Pointe Apartments, you are minutes away from supermarkets, local shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cascade Township
2697 Mohican Ave SE, Forest Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1311 sqft
Redwood® Grand Rapids Mohican Ave SE is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12
Contact for Availability
Redwood Grand Rapids
6303 Bainbrook Way SE, East Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1443 sqft
Redwood™ Grand Rapids is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast
2442 Patterson Avenue Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1287 sqft
2442 Patterson Ave - Welcome to 2442 Patterson Ave. This 3 bedroom and 1 1/2 bath single family home has been recently remodeled and ready for new tenants.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2121 Shangrai La Dr SE 2121
2121 Shangra-La Drive Southeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,649
1500 sqft
Unit 2121 Available 06/15/20 Spacious 3 bedrooms Plus Extra big Bonus Room - Property Id: 113382 Beautiful 3 bedroom house with total 5 spacious rooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Duplex. Has big laundry room with new GE appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2086 Eaststone Dr
2086 Eaststone Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1644 sqft
2086 Eaststone Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed, 2.5 Bath Contemporary Home near Crystal Springs. - Available October 15th, 2019. Large Open Floor Plan; Great Room With 16' Ceilings And An Open Staircase.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
6118 Campus Park Ave SE
6118 Campus Park Drive Southeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
This Duplex in a nice area on a cul-de-sac near kentwood High School.Close to M-6 and strip mall the and movie theater. Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE223547)

1 of 21

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE
2634 Sage Wing Dr SE, Kentwood, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,245
1822 sqft
Come see this new 4 bedroom home in Kentwood in the new Bretonfield preserve. It has a well thought out floor plan with a lot of natural light. The dining room leads out to a patio. All stainless appliances. There is a main floor utility room.

1 of 17

Last updated December 18
1 Unit Available
5885 Valley Lane Dr SE
5885 Valley Lane Drive Southeast, Kentwood, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
Updated 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in a beautiful kentwood neighborhood. The house has a large fenced yard, two stall garage, central air, a 3 season room with a separate heating unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Caledonia, MI

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Caledonia renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

