studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:59 AM
50 Studio Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
40800 WOODWARD Avenue
40800 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Studio
$10,000
3912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....THIS IS IT!!! Amazing opportunity to LEASE in the CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS. Pristine office building in perfect location right in the heart of the city.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
1 of 23
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Keego Harbor
2482 ORCHARD LAKE Road
2482 Orchard Lake Rd, Sylvan Lake, MI
Studio
$1,500
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR MULTIPLE BUSINESSES ANYTHING FROM RETAIL BUSINESS, WHOLESALE BUSINESS OR COMMERCIAL. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA WITH EXCELLENT SIGNAGE EXPOSURE. 16' OVERHEAD DOOR AT THE REAR.
1 of 21
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1899 ORCHARD LAKE Road
1899 Orchard Lake Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,825
8960 sqft
BUILDING 1899- SUITE 203- B. Second floor, Freshly painted, new flooring. Furnished and MOVE IN READY! 1459 sq ft office for lease with reception area, conference room and several individual offices.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
29877 TELEGRAPH Road
29877 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$4,200
6915 sqft
Medical office condo for lease in prestigious Farmbrook Medical Complex. Office formerly used by a plastic surgeon. Other uses include: Dialysis, PT, Chiropractors, Pediatrician, Urgent Care, Dentist or any other medical specialization.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
375 Hamilton Row
375 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$1,200
2100 sqft
Do NOT disturb or contact current tenant directly! No showings without agent present! This is a lower level lease with shared entries. 1 of 2 Lower Level spaces available, unique to Birmingham but for the right person this works.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Keego Harbor
2476 ORCHARD LAKE Road
2476 Orchard Lake Road, Sylvan Lake, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
OUTSTANDING LOCATION IN SMALL STRIP CENTER WITH LOTS OF TRAFFIC. UNIT IS APPROX 800 SF. INCLUDES YOUR OWN METER FOR WATER, ELECTRICITY AND NATURAL GAS. YOUR OWN FURNACE AND A/C. LAVATORY AT REAR OF UNIT. FRONT DOOR FOR CLIENTS.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
25701 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
25701 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$810
528 sqft
Studio apartment with a large walk in dressing closet.
1 of 2
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Results within 10 miles of Bloomfield Hills
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30443 JOHN R Road
30443 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,700
1581 sqft
VERY HIGH TRAFFIC IN MADISON HEIGHTS ON JOHN R ROAD WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1771 N OPDYKE Road
1771 North Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills, MI
Studio
$9,999
LEASE PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED!!!!! PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PERFECT FOR DEVELOPMENT! Front end is zoned B-1 according to City of Auburn Hills. Great exposure on N Opdyke Road. On the corner of N Opdyke Road and Joy Road, L shaped lot.
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.
1 of 47
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Rochester
210 W UNIVERSITY DR
210 West University Drive, Rochester, MI
Studio
$7,600
25000 sqft
The Historic Old Library building. Very high 13 foot ceilings. Large windows. Two on site parking lots and street parking. There is a large city lot nearby. There is a traffic light at the intersection on University for easy access.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2580 Dixie Hwy
2580 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$4,000
2800 sqft
2,800 SF freestanding retail building for sale Zoned B-1, Commercial. Located on heavily traveled Dixie Hwy. with traffic counts of 35,000 cars per day. Ample parking, Newer Roof.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Pembroke
14531 W EIGHT MILE
14531 8 Mile Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$10,000
2485 sqft
$ 10,000 a month lease only former club great for restaurant or retail fully furnished busy corner also for sale $950,000 all credit approved
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
17333 10 MILE RD
17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,300
4020 sqft
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
3009 DIXIE Highway
3009 Dixie Highway, Waterford, MI
Studio
$3,000
1530 sqft
GREAT CORNER PROPERTY FOR LEASE. POSSIBLE USED CAR LOT OR OTHER OUTSIDE SALE BUSINESS. EXCELLENT EXPOSURE HIGH TRAFFIC AREA.
