apartments with washer dryer
50 Apartments for rent in Belleville, MI with washer-dryer
$
22 Units Available
Harbour Club
49000 Denton Rd, Belleville, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$989
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,091
1023 sqft
Harbour Club is your personal oasis - 162 acres of mature trees and landscape in which to roam. Our community features unique resort-style living with such amenities as a 24-hour fitness center, crystal clear swimming pool, and sand volleyball.
$
8 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Results within 5 miles of Belleville
4 Units Available
Arbor Circle Apartments
2277 Grove Rd, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,015
1155 sqft
Arbor Circle Apartments is designed to surround you with 900 to 1200 sq. ft. of luxurious privacy and space. Your location is ideal, in a neighborhood near parks, lakes, Eastern Michigan University, US 23, I-94 and I-275.
1 Unit Available
47576 Pembroke Dr
47576 Pembroke Dr, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1669 sqft
Mint condition condo in heart of Canton! New paint, new carpet, awesome pond view, attached garage, laundry room off the garage. All appliance stay.Immediate occupancy. Loft area upstairs perfect for a home office..
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.
1 Unit Available
9448 Nature View Ln
9448 Nature View Road, Washtenaw County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1650 sqft
Dont miss this great condo! This condo boasts 3 bedrms, 2 full baths, 1 car garage, balcony, gas fire place, premium appliances.
1 Unit Available
41168 N WOODBURY GREEN
41168 North Woodbury Green Drive, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
902 sqft
MIN. 1 YEAR LEASE ---UPDATED 2 STORY BRICK CONDO WITH PRIVATE ENTRY IS LOCATED IN PRIME AREA NEAR I94, I275, HURON METRO PARKS AND ELEMENTARY SCHOOLS. FEATURES INCLUDE 2 BEDROOMS, 1.5 BATHS, KITCHEN W/ALL APPLIANCES TO STAY INCLUDING W/D.
Results within 10 miles of Belleville
13 Units Available
Crossings at Canton
8375 Honeytree Blvd, Canton, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,059
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
937 sqft
Pet-friendly community with pool, game room and well-equipped gym. Apartments feature hardwood flooring mixed with carpet and tile for accents. Partial brick walls add an extra touch of classic design. Just off I-275.
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Ypsilanti
9226 White Wing Drive, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,574
1502 sqft
Redwood® Ypsilante is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
9 Units Available
Uptown Apartments
49730 Uptown Ave., Plymouth, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,477
1138 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1400 sqft
Well-designed apartments with chef kitchens, satin nickel hardware and walk-in closets. Community offers picnic areas, walking trails and a swimming pool. Near the Village Theater. Right by shops and eateries along Cherry Hill Road.
1 Unit Available
43806 CHERRY GROVE Court E
43806 Cherry Grove Ct E, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2290 sqft
POPULAR CANTON 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDRM/2.5 BATH CONDO 2290 SQFT. WELL LOCATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD W/GREEN SPACE & PONDS. FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL W/4TH BEDRM. BACKS TO SERENE TREE LINE W/PRIVACY.
1 Unit Available
414 Filmore Street
414 Filmore St, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1506 sqft
COMING SOON - LOVELY COLONIAL-STYLE CONDO IN CANTON FOR LEASE! - LOVELY COLONIAL-STYLE CONDO IN CANTON FOR LEASE! THIS ENTRY LEVEL UNIT FEATURES A EXTENDED LIVING ROOM W/GAS FIREPLACE AND ATTACHED DINING ROOM, GROUNDS MAINTENANCE, PRIVATE ENTRY,
1 Unit Available
Normal Park
948 Sheridan St
948 Sheridan Avenue, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
Available now! Magnificent duplex in the heart of Ypsilanti, located just a block from EMU. Each side has 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms with larger kitchens. Roof, furnaces and bathrooms recently updated. 5 minutes to St.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
612 Pearl St
612 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
Five Bedroom House on Pearl St. - Near The C.O.B & EMU! - Available by August 1st - Barnes & Barnes has a 2.5 half bath, 5 bedroom home 3 blocks from EMU's main campus. Hard wood flooring throughout, no carpet. Washer and dryer in basement.
1 Unit Available
Westland
614 Superior Parkway
614 Superior Pkwy, Westland, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1169 sqft
Welcoming community, fall in love with this beautiful and bright home! With easy access to major expressways and just a short distance away from Canton and Westland’s several shopping, entertainment, and dining options, take advantage of the
1 Unit Available
Historic South Side
209 Buffalo St
209 Buffalo Street, Ypsilanti, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1944 sqft
Available 09/01/20 We are gut renovating 209 Buffalo for a 9/1 move in!!! Everything in this home will be brand new! This home has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, in-unit laundry, central A/C, large living room, dining room and a sun room.
1 Unit Available
College Heights
1010 Washtenaw Rd
1010 Washtenaw Road, Ypsilanti, MI
6 Bedrooms
$2,000
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 6 bedrooms 3.5 baths, Tenant pays gas electric water and trash. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Lots of parking space in the back.
1 Unit Available
42989 Ryegate St
42989 Ryegate Street, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1673 sqft
Don't let bad credit stop you from being a homeowner. This home is for rent. We have Rent to Owns available. Great colonial home in Canton. Newer carpet and painted thought out. 3 bedrooms, 2 and half bathrooms with partially finished basement.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
507 Pearl St
507 Pearl Street, Ypsilanti, MI
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
1880 sqft
Available August 1st. Walking distance to EMU. 5 bedrooms 3 baths, Tenant pays all utilities. Tenants do not have access to the garage. Driveway can fit 2 cars. tenants must get a parking permit with the city to park on the street.
1 Unit Available
Westland
35656 Schley Ave.
35656 Schley Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
403 sqft
Ranch Duplex Home for Lease in Westland - Charming one bedroom, one bathroom ranch for lease. Home is a duplex; lease is for the left side. Includes unfinished basement and has hook up for washer and dryer. Clean and well maintained. No pets allowed.
1 Unit Available
Prospect Gardens
304 Ecorse Rd
304 Ecorse Road, Ypsilanti, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1092 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to call this home!! This SPACIOUS, freshly painted, 2 bed, 2 bath home with hardwood floors throughout features large bedrooms, separate formal Living room, dining room, family room and kitchen partially finished basement
1 Unit Available
192 N VILLAGE Way
192 N Village Way, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2188 sqft
Picture perfect 2188 square foot, all brick 2 story condo located in Cherry Hill Gardens. This unit has it all features included are: Entire main floor - Hardwood floors, large great room & dining area combo w/gas fireplace.
1 Unit Available
Midtown
113 Perrin Street
113 Perrin Street, Ypsilanti, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
980 sqft
Here you will find the first floor unit of a Duplex in Ypsilanti. This unit has been undated and well kept. Hardwood floors through out, a shared basement with a washer and dryer. A large dinning room area and and very cute bathroom.
