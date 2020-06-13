Apartment List
98 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Auburn Hills, MI

Finding an apartment in Auburn Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing yo... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:15am
1 Unit Available
533 Calgary
533 Calgary Street, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$700
480 sqft
Cute 1 Bedroom home in Auburn Hills - Cute 1 bedroom home in Auburn hills. Great location. Close to shopping and expressways. Must have proof of income and no evictions or judgments.
Results within 1 mile of Auburn Hills

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2372 sqft
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.

1 of 9

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Results within 5 miles of Auburn Hills
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
960 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$791
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf! In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
130 Dresden Ave
130 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open living with kitchen appliances included. Large unfinished basement with a walk out to the back yard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:32pm
Stratford Knolls
1 Unit Available
690 Old Perch Rd
690 Old Perch Road, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1986 sqft
Defining the concept of modern living, this spacious and bright home with versatile design is just the opportunity you’ve been in search of! With hardwood flooring throughout the main level and a flowing, connected interior, entertaining has never

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2988 Aspen Lane
2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1635 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
Available 06/14/20 DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bloomfield Village
1 Unit Available
3467 SUTTON PL
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$18,900
5000 sqft
Lease listing. Iconic architect Irv Tobocman's classic contemporary design radiates in this modern masterpiece. Masterfully blending architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials creates an awe inspiring result.

1 of 9

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.

1 of 3

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
458 Cesar E Chavez Ave
458 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2477 sqft
HANDYMAN SPECIAL $1500.00 MOVE IN TODAY - This single home features a spacious floor plan. It provides about 2477 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a basement 827 sqft.

1 of 24

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Village Of Lake Orion Downtown
1 Unit Available
155 Atwater Street, Unit A
155 Atwater Street, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Guinn Place Townhouses 155 Atwater Unit A Lake Orion, MI 48362 24-month lease @ $1,400.
City Guide for Auburn Hills, MI

Top of the morning (or afternoon, evening, sunset, etc.) to you, Auburn Hills apartment hunters, and welcome to your virtual leasing headquarters! Situated about 25 miles north of Detroit and five miles from Pontiac in the heart of Oakland County, Auburn Hills is a family-friendly little city that lays claim to some of the most attractive and affordable apartments for rent you’ll find in the “Great Lakes State.” Are you ready to score the apartment of your dreams in Auburn Hills, Michigan? Th...

With renters accounting for nearly half of the city’s occupants, it should come as no surprise that apartments are über-available in Auburn Hills. Are you a bargain hunter in search of a cheap, high-quality apartment in Auburn Hills? Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom apartments and townhouses are currently available in abundance for less than $600 and feature (in some cases) walk-in basements, laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, and more. Of course, you’ll also find a nice selection of options for high rollers as well; luxury apartments, townhouses, and freestanding houses for rent in Auburn Hills typically go for around $1000 and often come equipped with a patio/balcony, furnished interior, fireplaces, and private gyms, clubhouses, ponds, and trails for tenants. Just be sure to bring along proof of income, banking info, a list of previous residences, and a blank check to buck up for the modest security deposit that most apartment complexes in Auburn Hills charge. Also, if you’re planning to rent a pet-friendly apartment in Auburn Hills or looking to sign a short-term lease only, be prepared to pay an extra $25 bucks or so in rent each month.

Worried about ending up on the wrong side of the tracks in Auburn Hills? Don’t let the “Detroit is a war zone” mentality scare you away from this quiet little bedroom community. There’s nothing even remotely close to a dangerous neighborhood in the city, which has the look and feel of any modern American ‘burb. Still, be aware of your surroundings, use common sense, and scout out a neighborhood in advance to see if it’s right for you before signing a lease.

Once you’ve settled into your fancy new Auburn Hills rental, you can kick back and enjoy some of the fine attractions your new stomping grounds have to offer, including a plethora of parks, museums, historic sites, theaters, eateries, and nightspots. Factor in a low cost of living and an abundance of available housing, and we get the feeling you’ll soon be feeling right at home in the Hills!

So what’s the delay? Start a-clickin’ and a-zoomin’ for your dream dwelling, and happy hunting! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Auburn Hills, MI

Finding an apartment in Auburn Hills that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

