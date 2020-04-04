120 Water St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful Home on Water! - Property Id: 252952



Exquisitely maintained quiet and clean home in the heart of Winterport. Breathtaking views and water frontage on the Penobscot River. Home features fully equipped kitchen with new appliances, dining room, living room, half bath with laundry and french doors that lead to heated sun porch with beautiful views on the first floor. Second floor features two large bedrooms and full bath that has been completely updated. New thermal pane windows and newer roof. Heat pump to keep you cool in the summer and save on fuel in the winter. Backup generator that powers the entire home. Hardwood and new vinyl floors with fresh paint throughout. Private spot with great green space all the way down to the river. Large lot that owner will maintain during summer. Two car detached garage. First, Last and Security Upon Move-In. $1,800/month. Tenant Pays Utilities. Pets Negotiable. Non Smoking Home.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252952

Property Id 252952



(RLNE5674589)