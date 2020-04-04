All apartments in Winterport
Find more places like 120 Water St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Winterport, ME
/
120 Water St
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:41 AM

120 Water St

120 Water St · (207) 745-0748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

120 Water St, Winterport, ME 04496

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1800 · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful Home on Water! - Property Id: 252952

Exquisitely maintained quiet and clean home in the heart of Winterport. Breathtaking views and water frontage on the Penobscot River. Home features fully equipped kitchen with new appliances, dining room, living room, half bath with laundry and french doors that lead to heated sun porch with beautiful views on the first floor. Second floor features two large bedrooms and full bath that has been completely updated. New thermal pane windows and newer roof. Heat pump to keep you cool in the summer and save on fuel in the winter. Backup generator that powers the entire home. Hardwood and new vinyl floors with fresh paint throughout. Private spot with great green space all the way down to the river. Large lot that owner will maintain during summer. Two car detached garage. First, Last and Security Upon Move-In. $1,800/month. Tenant Pays Utilities. Pets Negotiable. Non Smoking Home.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/252952
Property Id 252952

(RLNE5674589)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 Water St have any available units?
120 Water St has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 120 Water St have?
Some of 120 Water St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 120 Water St currently offering any rent specials?
120 Water St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 Water St pet-friendly?
Yes, 120 Water St is pet friendly.
Does 120 Water St offer parking?
Yes, 120 Water St does offer parking.
Does 120 Water St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 120 Water St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 Water St have a pool?
No, 120 Water St does not have a pool.
Does 120 Water St have accessible units?
No, 120 Water St does not have accessible units.
Does 120 Water St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 120 Water St has units with dishwashers.
Does 120 Water St have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 Water St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 120 Water St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bangor, ME
Waterville, ME
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity