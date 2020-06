Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors all utils included parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking

Waterville - Averill Condo For Rent - Three story townhouse condo for rent with all utilities included but phone, cable and electric! Exterior has gone through extensive rehab over last few years. Amenities include small deck, wood flooring, assigned parking spaces, and washer dryer hook up! $900/mo Ask for Lois.



(RLNE2530884)