43 Main St. - 2, Unit 2

COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a two room office suite in the Market Square area of South Paris. The main entrance opens onto a sizable office/reception, which has a build in secretary's desk. At the back of the suite is a private office. The suite has a private half bathroom as well as tile flooring throughout. There is a shared off-street parking area. The office suite is in a high traffic area, with a daily traffic count of over 14,000. It is also within walking distance of shops, restaurants, town office and library.

Rent on this space is $750.00 a month with heat, hot water, and plowing included.