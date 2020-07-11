All apartments in South Paris
43 Main St. - 2, Unit 2
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:21 AM

43 Main St. - 2, Unit 2

43 Main St · (207) 739-2008
Location

43 Main St, South Paris, ME 04281

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$750

Studio · 1 Bath · 450 sqft

Amenities

parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
COMMERCIAL PROPERTY. This is a two room office suite in the Market Square area of South Paris. The main entrance opens onto a sizable office/reception, which has a build in secretary's desk. At the back of the suite is a private office. The suite has a private half bathroom as well as tile flooring throughout. There is a shared off-street parking area. The office suite is in a high traffic area, with a daily traffic count of over 14,000. It is also within walking distance of shops, restaurants, town office and library.
Rent on this space is $750.00 a month with heat, hot water, and plowing included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

