27 Mount Ephraim Rd

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly parking some paid utils microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed

Beautiful Apartment in Searsport Schoolhouse



Two bedroom, one bath apartment in historic school house on two acres. Large, open concept kitchen/living room. High ceilings, light filled and freshly painted. Efficient Renaii heating. Tenant pays heat, electrical and cable. Landlord covers sewer, water, trash, snow removal, and common maintenance. On-site coin operated laundry with off street parking. Close walk to down town/ main street with grocery store, restaurants, and shops.



1-year lease minimum

No Smoking



No Dogs Allowed



