Searsport, ME
27 Mount Ephraim Rd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

27 Mount Ephraim Rd

27 Mount Ephraim Rd · (626) 818-5001
Location

27 Mount Ephraim Rd, Searsport, ME 04974

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $895 · Avail. Aug 6

$895

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available 08/06/20 Beautiful Apartment in Searsport Schoolhouse - Property Id: 298991

Two bedroom, one bath apartment in historic school house on two acres. Large, open concept kitchen/living room. High ceilings, light filled and freshly painted. Efficient Renaii heating. Tenant pays heat, electrical and cable. Landlord covers sewer, water, trash, snow removal, and common maintenance. On-site coin operated laundry with off street parking. Close walk to down town/ main street with grocery store, restaurants, and shops.

1-year lease minimum
No Smoking

Contact River Run Property Manager @ riverrunmanagement@gmail.com
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/298991
Property Id 298991

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5850470)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27 Mount Ephraim Rd have any available units?
27 Mount Ephraim Rd has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 27 Mount Ephraim Rd have?
Some of 27 Mount Ephraim Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27 Mount Ephraim Rd currently offering any rent specials?
27 Mount Ephraim Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27 Mount Ephraim Rd pet-friendly?
No, 27 Mount Ephraim Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Searsport.
Does 27 Mount Ephraim Rd offer parking?
Yes, 27 Mount Ephraim Rd does offer parking.
Does 27 Mount Ephraim Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 27 Mount Ephraim Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 27 Mount Ephraim Rd have a pool?
No, 27 Mount Ephraim Rd does not have a pool.
Does 27 Mount Ephraim Rd have accessible units?
No, 27 Mount Ephraim Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 27 Mount Ephraim Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27 Mount Ephraim Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 27 Mount Ephraim Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 27 Mount Ephraim Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
