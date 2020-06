Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage range Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 possibly 3 bed, 1 bath house close to UMO - This house can be a 2 bedroom with an office or a 3 bedroom, 1 bath. Large driveway for off street parking. Complete privacy fence in back yard. Extra storage space. Pellet stove. Close to UMO



Rent is $875/month. Tenant gets $25 discount and only pays $850/month if rent is received on or before the 1st of each month.



Owner pays city water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities and services.



Some pets may be accepted with additional pet fee.



Tenant Liability Insurance Required (cost: $12.50 if purchased through us).



Tenant monthly admin fee of $5 is required in addition to rent.



*Rental ads are designed to assist in providing information on specific properties. Due to 3rd party applications syndicating our ads to different platforms, some information displayed may not be accurate. Final terms for a rental unit may only be set forth in a written Lease Agreement. Application fees are non refundable. Contact us before applying if you have any questions.



