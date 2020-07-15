Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly internet access

16 Heritage Lane Available 09/04/20 Huge 4BD/2.5BA Single Family Home in Windham! Available Early September!! - VIRTUAL TOUR FOR THIS UNIT CAN BE FOUND HERE: https://vimeo.com/437022065/0419a6ba75



$2,350-4-Bedroom/ 2.5 Bathroom Single Family Home in Windham, ME!! Available September 4th!! This beautiful home is just a walk from Windham Schools! Just outside of Windham Center where you will find many stores, shops and restuarants. This house is 30-minutes or less from Portland! The Owner pays for cold water and sewer. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities which include oil heat and hot water, electricity and cable/WiFi (if desired). This is a pet friendly property for responsible pet owners with an additional monthly pet rent (Dog-$25/month, Cat-$20/month for EACH pet) based on size, age and breed restrictions. Security Deposit due at rental offer acceptance. This unit is great for a small family or a couple. First months rent due at move in.



**COVID-19 UPDATE- Due to the recent outbreak of Covid-19, in order to keep our staff and current/prospective renters safe, we have temporarily suspended all physical showings and will only be showing properties through "Virtual Tours" which have already been recorded by a BellPort Employee. The virtual tour video for this unit can be found at the top of the advertisement. If you are unable to access the link, please email leasing@bellportmgt.com and we can send it to you via email. We have also suspended the acceptance of all physical paper rental applications as well as cash, check or money order for the Application Fee. In order to pay the $35 application fee, you will need to do so online through a Square invoice that will be sent to you by the BellPort Leasing Department. If you would like to apply for this unit after seeing the virtual tour, you will need to go to our website and complete the editable PDF Rental Application provided under the "Rental Applications" tab. When you've completed the application, you will need to email and submit any and all rental applications (anyone 18+) along with your proof of income to leasing@bellportmgt.com. From there our Leasing Team will email you an invoice through Square to pay the application fee(s) online with a debit/credit card. BellPort appreciates your understanding and cooperation in this current, necessary and new way of marketing/advertising so that we can ensure the safety of all parties involved. **



There is a $35 Non-Refundable Application Fee for EACH application submitted (all persons 18+ who will reside in the unit as well as co-signers). In order to be approved through BellPort to rent this unit, you must have 2 years of positive rental history or home ownership, pass our criminal check with no criminal history, meet our credit requirements, and be able to show proof of income that the combined total monthly household income is 2.5 times the rent. For example if the apartment is $1,000.00 a month all applicants combined must make $2,500 monthly). Co-Signers may be accepted if Primary Applicant does not meet the credit, income or rental history requirements.



