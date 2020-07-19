25 Main Street

Amenities

Attn: Due to the Covid-19 situation, no walk through are being done with anyone unless they have completed the application process.



Great home located in Franklin's town center. Only 9 miles from Ellsworth, 22 miles from Bar Harbor, with deeded access to Taunton and Hog Bays directly across the street. Home was built in 1785 and refinished from 1994-2007. This is a 3 unit property, the main house and two efficiency units in the carriage house, all three have separate entrances. Grounds keeper lives in back unit. 1st and last months rent with security deposit due at move in (no Exceptions), 9 mo. or 1 year lease. Utilities are included. 1 room has a shared bath rent is $500/mo. 1 has private bath, rent is $600/mo. Utilities included are Heat, Electric, water and sewer. Grounds keeper lives in back unit.



To be considered you will need to complete the application process via the avail app.

NO VOUCHERS