25 Main Street
25 Main Street

25 Main St · (805) 441-5271
Location

25 Main St, Hancock County, ME 04634

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. Aug 29

$500

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 6400 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Attn: Due to the Covid-19 situation, no walk through are being done with anyone unless they have completed the application process.

Great home located in Franklin's town center. Only 9 miles from Ellsworth, 22 miles from Bar Harbor, with deeded access to Taunton and Hog Bays directly across the street. Home was built in 1785 and refinished from 1994-2007. This is a 3 unit property, the main house and two efficiency units in the carriage house, all three have separate entrances. Grounds keeper lives in back unit. 1st and last months rent with security deposit due at move in (no Exceptions), 9 mo. or 1 year lease. Utilities are included. 1 room has a shared bath rent is $500/mo. 1 has private bath, rent is $600/mo. Utilities included are Heat, Electric, water and sewer. Grounds keeper lives in back unit.

To be considered you will need to complete the application process via the avail app.
NO VOUCHERS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Main Street have any available units?
25 Main Street has a unit available for $500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 25 Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
25 Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Main Street pet-friendly?
No, 25 Main Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hancock County.
Does 25 Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 25 Main Street offers parking.
Does 25 Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Main Street have a pool?
No, 25 Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 25 Main Street have accessible units?
No, 25 Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Main Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Main Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 25 Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
