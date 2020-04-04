All apartments in Bangor
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:37 AM

79 4th St 1

79 4th St · (207) 745-0748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

79 4th St, Bangor, ME 04401

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 · Avail. now

$800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Updated 1BR/1BA Near Town! - Property Id: 247069

Quiet 1BR/1BA that has been updated with new floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new appliances. Unique two level apartment with spacious bedroom on second floor and living room, kitchen and bath on first floor. Both floors have private entrances. Nice area of Bangor with little traffic but still close to downtown. Sits on large lot with tons of green space and ample parking. $800/month includes all utilities. Tenant pays internet and cable if they choose. Pet friendly with non refundable pet fee. 12 month lease. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247069
Property Id 247069

(RLNE5650482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 4th St 1 have any available units?
79 4th St 1 has a unit available for $800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 79 4th St 1 have?
Some of 79 4th St 1's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 4th St 1 currently offering any rent specials?
79 4th St 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 4th St 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 79 4th St 1 is pet friendly.
Does 79 4th St 1 offer parking?
Yes, 79 4th St 1 does offer parking.
Does 79 4th St 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 4th St 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 4th St 1 have a pool?
No, 79 4th St 1 does not have a pool.
Does 79 4th St 1 have accessible units?
No, 79 4th St 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 79 4th St 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 4th St 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 79 4th St 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 79 4th St 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
