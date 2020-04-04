79 4th St 1

Amenities

pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils internet access range

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking internet access

Updated 1BR/1BA Near Town! - Property Id: 247069



Quiet 1BR/1BA that has been updated with new floors, fresh paint, new kitchen cabinets, counter tops and new appliances. Unique two level apartment with spacious bedroom on second floor and living room, kitchen and bath on first floor. Both floors have private entrances. Nice area of Bangor with little traffic but still close to downtown. Sits on large lot with tons of green space and ample parking. $800/month includes all utilities. Tenant pays internet and cable if they choose. Pet friendly with non refundable pet fee. 12 month lease. Free Electronic Payment or Cash Card Required for Monthly Rent Payment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/247069

Property Id 247069



(RLNE5650482)