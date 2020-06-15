11 Autumn Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large 3 bed 1.5 bath in town house - DUE TO COVID-19 AND THE STAY AT HOME ORDERS, ALL VIEWINGS AND LEASING WILL BE DONE VIRTUALLY. CONTACT US FOR MORE DETAILS.



SCAM NOTICE!!! PINE STATE PROPERTY MANAGEMENT WILL NEVER ASK FOR BANK ACCOUNT OR PAYMENT INFORMATION VIA PHONE OR EMAIL. WE WILL NEVER SEND AN APPLICATION VIA EMAIL. ALL APPLICATIONS WILL BE SUBMITTED VIA OUR WEBSITE. OUR STAFF WILL NEVER, UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES REQUEST PAYMENT BE SENT ANYWHERE OTHER THAN OUR OFFICE. IF YOU RESPOND TO AN ADVERTISEMENT THAT LOOKS LIKE IT IS FROM US, AND IT LOOKS TOO GOOD TO BE TRUE, CALL OUR OFFICE AT 207-991-9800 TO VERIFY PRIOR TO MAKING ANY PAYMENT OR GIVING PERSONAL INFORMATION!



Available June 1, 2020. Very well kept home in a great location in Bangor. This beautiful 3 story rental home offers charming hardwood flooring throughout, nice kitchen with new appliances including dishwasher, and so many different possibilities. This large rental on a quiet dead end street in Bangor, offers separate laundry nook with washer/dryer hook-up, separate dining room and large living room. 9 foot ceilings throughout with beautiful chandeliers. Home has been updated with new vinyl windows and spray foam in the basement. Finished attic room offers a great play room and/or office! Plenty of attic storage also available. Back mudroom entry leads onto a nice fenced backyard. Great neighborhood.



Rent is $1650/month. Tenant gets $25 discount and only pays $1625/month if rent is received on or before the 1st of each month.



Biweekly rent payment option: $835. Tenant gets a $12.50 biweekly discount and pays $822.50 biweekly if payment is received on or before the Friday its due.



Weekly rent payment option: $427.50. Tenant gets a $6.25/week discount and pays only $421.25/week if payment is received on or before the Friday it is due.



Tenant pays all utilities and services.



Some pets may be accepted - All approved pets require pet application (additional $35/pet) and pet addendum to lease and there is a $30/month fee per pet, as well as an annual pet inspection. Our pet policy allows for 2 approved pets per unit.



Monthly tenant admin fee of $5.00/month.



Resident Benefits Package: $18/month (see website https://pspmme.com/resident-benefits-package/ for more info on Benefits Package)



For full list of Tenant Service Charges, please see our Tenant Handbook and the Additional Tenant Agreement addendum to Lease Agreement.



*Rental ads are designed to assist in providing information on specific properties. Due to 3rd party platforms syndicating our ads, some information displayed may not be accurate. Final terms for a rental unit may only be set forth in a written Lease Agreement. Application fees are non refundable - All persons over 18 years of age who will be living in the unit must complete a separate application. See our website for application requirements prior to applying. Please read Tenant Handbook (before applying), found on our website for full tenant expectations. Applications will not be processed without application fee being paid. By submitting an application you acknowledge you have read all requirements and policies and agree to them.



(RLNE5769149)