102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in White Oak, MD
White Oak was home to Rachel Carson, and is where she wrote the book “Silent Spring.” This in turn helped promote the ban of the DDT pesticide in the United States.
White Oak is an area in Montgomery County, Maryland. It is thought to be a neighborhood of the larger Silver Spring, as the boundaries aren’t officially defined. It’s a quiet area with a number of lovely parks with hiking trails and picnic grounds. The neighborhood was known in the past for its Naval Ordinance Lab, which now houses the Food and Drug Administration. It’s a diverse neighborhood with a number of interesting former residents and historical sites. See more
Finding an apartment in White Oak that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.