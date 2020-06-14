Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:37 AM

102 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in White Oak, MD

Finding an apartment in White Oak that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
5 Units Available
The Lockwood
11431 Lockwood Dr, White Oak, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,136
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,416
848 sqft
Located one block from Route 29 and 1 mile from I-495. Also within walking distance of the FDA White Oak Campus and White Oak Shopping Center. Apartments feature large windows and private balconies or patios.
Results within 1 mile of White Oak
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
Spring Parc Apartments
17 Featherwood Court #14, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,409
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
986 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,948
1183 sqft
In-unit amenities include large closets, carpet, dishwasher and air conditioning. Community amenities include playground, swimming pool, business center and basketball court. Conveniently located with easy access to the D.C. area.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1004 CANNON ROAD
1004 Cannon Road, Colesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,550
2342 sqft
SPACIOUS! Quiet neighborhood close to parks, shopping and schools. Welcoming entryway with coat closet opens into large living room with lots of light and sliding glass door to patio and backyard (not fenced).

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
401 KIMBLEWICK DRIVE
401 Kimblewick Drive, Colesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
4464 sqft
BEAUTIFUL BASEMENT APARTMENT WITH 3 BEDROOMS 1 FULL BATH, KITCHEN, WASHER/DRYER IN THE BASEMENT, WALKOUT BASEMENT, FEEL LIKE INDEPENDENT HOUSE, OWNERS LIVE UPSTAIRS. ABOUT PETS - ONE ON ONE BASIS A PET DEPOSIT OF $300.00 AND $25.
Results within 5 miles of White Oak
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
20 Units Available
The Exchange at Wheaton Station
11215 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,510
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,588
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1115 sqft
On-site shopping, pool, fitness center, lounge and dog park. Pet-friendly studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and patio/balcony. Near Wheaton Metro station.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Takoma
9 Units Available
Gables Takoma Park
7035 Blair Rd NW, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,828
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,680
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
873 sqft
Pet-friendly, fully furnished homes with granite counters, stainless steel appliances and a patio/balcony. Access to an on-site gym. Close to Rock Creek Park for a convenient natural getaway, and near the Takoma Park Library.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
37 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,375
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
100 Units Available
The Point at Silver Spring
8750 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,224
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
889 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1193 sqft
Newly renovated with carpeting and cherry cabinets. Pet-friendly with stainless steel appliances. Offers 24-hour gym, pool, courtyard, coffee bar, business center, on-site laundry, parking and Internet access. Downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:00pm
Chillum
7 Units Available
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wheaton-Glenmont
6 Units Available
The George
11141 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
$1,533
551 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,725
590 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Downtown apartments just footsteps from Wheaton metro station. Pristine units come with air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and laundry facilities. Game room, media room, clubhouse and pool table all located on site. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
Fenwick
8616 2nd Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$1,812
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1089 sqft
Comfortable studio and 1-2 bedroom apartments in a park-like setting. Each apartment features large windows, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and fully equipped kitchens. Moveable kitchen islands, built-in desks and private balconies available in select apartments.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
6 Units Available
8600 Apartments
8600 16th St, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units feature heat and A/C, hardwood floors and spacious floor plans. Community has state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor pool and laundry facility. Excellent location close to downtown Silver Spring.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
10 Units Available
The Bennington at Silver Spring
1215 East-West Hwy, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,642
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,903
1073 sqft
The only residence with a "what can we do for you?" attitude. 24/7 Of all the apartments for rent in Silver Spring, few compare to The Bennington when it comes to location & personal service.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Chillum
26 Units Available
The Edition
3401 East-West Highway, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
1060 sqft
LEED Silver Design building. Near the college campus. On-site fitness center, outdoor gaming area, yoga room, and pool. Apartments feature hardwood-style floors, stainless steel appliances, and ample storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
12 Units Available
Montclair Apartment Homes
3525 Sheffield Manor Ter, Silver Spring, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,395
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1011 sqft
Newly-renovated apartments with modern design, vaulted ceilings, private balconies and in-unit laundry. Complex offers residents access to swimming pool, tennis court and well-equipped gym. Close to Fairland Recreational Park for outdoor family fun and activities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
17 Units Available
Heritage at Silver Spring
8021 Georgia Ave, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,753
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
1075 sqft
Spacious studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes just minutes from the city. Enjoy pool with poolside Wi-Fi, fitness center, luxury clubhouse. Easy access to local dining, shopping and entertainment. Public transit available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:51pm
Chillum
8 Units Available
Mosaic at Metro
6210 Belcrest Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,695
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,028
1155 sqft
Spacious apartments in an accessible location next to Prince George's Plaza Metro Station. Floor plans feature gourmet kitchens and walk-in closets. Amenities include a swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Car parking available.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Chillum
27 Units Available
3350 At Alterra
3350 Toledo Ter, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,659
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1101 sqft
Vibrant apartment complex located minutes away from Arts District Hyattsville. Enjoy convenient in-unit laundry and large walk-in closets. Garage parking. Around-the-clock maintenance services. Cats and dogs welcome.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
28 Units Available
Camden College Park
9600 Milestone Way, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,589
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
901 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,939
1290 sqft
Located just a few yards from the I-95 and Baltimore Avenue. 1-2 bedroom apartments with fully equipped kitchens. Each apartment has its own patio or balcony. Amenities include a community putting green and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
$
Wheaton-Glenmont
28 Units Available
Glenmont Forest
2386 Glenmont Cir, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,224
628 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,404
826 sqft
At Glenmont Forest Apartments, our natural stone and timber entry is a fitting gateway to what awaits you beyond. No apartment community enjoys a more naturally appealing setting.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Wheaton-Glenmont
8 Units Available
MetroPointe
11175 Georgia Ave, Wheaton, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,612
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1052 sqft
Modern, urban and exciting, located in the affluent Wheaton suburb just off University Blvd W. Enjoy immediate access to the Metro, as well as on-site lobby and parking/garage provision. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
19 Units Available
The Gallery on New Hampshire
9408 Adelphi Road, Adelphi, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,105
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
953 sqft
The Gallery offers artful living and convenience along a historic avenue to Washington DC. Minutes from the inner loop of the Capital Beltway, University of Maryland College Park, Prince George's Community College, the U.S.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Chillum
3 Units Available
Sheridan Apartments
620 Sheridan St, Chillum, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,169
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1100 sqft
Conveniently located in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sheridan Apartments offers studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Located 1 mile from the D.C.
City Guide for White Oak, MD

White Oak was home to Rachel Carson, and is where she wrote the book “Silent Spring.” This in turn helped promote the ban of the DDT pesticide in the United States.

White Oak is an area in Montgomery County, Maryland. It is thought to be a neighborhood of the larger Silver Spring, as the boundaries aren’t officially defined. It’s a quiet area with a number of lovely parks with hiking trails and picnic grounds. The neighborhood was known in the past for its Naval Ordinance Lab, which now houses the Food and Drug Administration. It’s a diverse neighborhood with a number of interesting former residents and historical sites. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in White Oak, MD

Finding an apartment in White Oak that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

