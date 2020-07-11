26 Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD with move-in specials
1 of 66
1 of 25
1 of 21
1 of 20
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 72
1 of 22
1 of 23
1 of 63
1 of 22
1 of 43
1 of 15
1 of 57
1 of 27
1 of 34
1 of 45
1 of 48
1 of 40
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 31
1 of 16
1 of 11
How many cities do you know that started out as a community planned by government and businesses? Probably not too many. But that is just how the small coastal town of White Marsh, Maryland started! The land that is now White Marsh was originally owned by a family business until the 1960s when developers decided that they would build what would be an ideal town for businesses and residents. It was officially designated a town center in 1979 and has grown from that point to where it is today.
You'd have to say that planners have done a pretty good job, since the population is now at about 9,500, covering a little over five square miles. Apartment hunters looking for premier apartments and house rentals in White Marsh are bound to find success in finding places to fit their needs. Since it's anchored by Baltimore, which is 13 miles to the Southwest, there is more than enough activity in the city to give renters a taste of a major metro area. I-95, which comes from both Washington, DC and Baltimore, runs right through the town. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to White Marsh apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
White Marsh apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.