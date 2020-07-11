26 Apartments for rent in White Marsh, MD with move-in specials

City Guide for White Marsh, MD

How many cities do you know that started out as a community planned by government and businesses? Probably not too many. But that is just how the small coastal town of White Marsh, Maryland started! The land that is now White Marsh was originally owned by a family business until the 1960s when developers decided that they would build what would be an ideal town for businesses and residents. It was officially designated a town center in 1979 and has grown from that point to where it is today.