135 Apartments for rent in Timonium, MD with gym
The name "Timonium" is believed to come from the palace that was built by Marc Antony. According to local legend, the city of Timonium was given its name by a grieving widow who owned the land as a plantation.
Timonium prides itself on the small city feel that it provides. It's part of the "York Road Corridor" of communities and offers a great place to live while allowing its residents to easily get to other cities. The city itself, which is bordered by Cockeysville and Lutherville, has a population of a little over 9,000. Timonium is steeped in history and offers a quiet relaxed feel that makes it great for anyone who wants to avoid a loud, busy city. There are many major roads that go around the city, making it easy for anybody who needs to travel into and out of it. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Timonium renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.