All apartments in Seat Pleasant
Find more places like 5915 ADDISON ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seat Pleasant, MD
/
5915 ADDISON ROAD
Last updated January 27 2020 at 7:08 AM

5915 ADDISON ROAD

5915 Addison Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seat Pleasant
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryers
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5915 Addison Road, Seat Pleasant, MD 20743
Seat Pleasant

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Please call for information. In the heart of Seat Pleasant closed to everything, public transportation, DC, Largo, shopping and Landover,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5915 ADDISON ROAD have any available units?
5915 ADDISON ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seat Pleasant, MD.
Is 5915 ADDISON ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5915 ADDISON ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5915 ADDISON ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5915 ADDISON ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seat Pleasant.
Does 5915 ADDISON ROAD offer parking?
No, 5915 ADDISON ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5915 ADDISON ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5915 ADDISON ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5915 ADDISON ROAD have a pool?
No, 5915 ADDISON ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5915 ADDISON ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5915 ADDISON ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5915 ADDISON ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5915 ADDISON ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5915 ADDISON ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5915 ADDISON ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Seat Pleasant 3 Bedroom ApartmentsSeat Pleasant Apartments with Balconies
Seat Pleasant Apartments with ParkingSeat Pleasant Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Anne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MD
Hyattsville, MDSevern, MDTysons Corner, VABowie, MDCollege Park, MDFalls Church, VANorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VA
Ilchester, MDTakoma Park, MDNewington, VASummerfield, MDNorth Springfield, VARose Hill, VAKemp Mill, MDLeisure World, MDBrookmont, MDSeverna Park, MDAccokeek, MDPimmit Hills, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount University