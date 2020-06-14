/
1 bedroom apartments
107 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Savage, MD
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Savage - Guilford
5 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
Last updated May 8 at 05:14pm
Savage - Guilford
9 Units Available
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,529
657 sqft
Eco-conscious living in Monarch Mills, close to Fort Meade and I-95. Garden-style apartments feature fitted kitchens, Energy Star appliances, fireplaces, and luxury wood flooring. Resort-style pool, volleyball court, putting green, and fitness center on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9516 KINGSWOOD COURT
9516 Kingswood Court, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2016 sqft
All utilities and internet available in this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upgraded basement apartment! Offers it's own entrance with and upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops to include an induction cooktop, toaster oven, microwave and fridge!
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Columbia
20 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,530
833 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
52 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,597
768 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
849 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,445
759 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
800 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oakland Mills
38 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
838 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,730
855 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Hickory Ridge
5 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
865 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
15 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
804 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Last updated June 14 at 06:10pm
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 06:59pm
Laurel Lakes
8 Units Available
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,446
670 sqft
Community offers the beauty of a natural lake-front setting, while being close to I-95 for easy access. Recently renovated units feature outdoor patio space, high-end kitchen finishes, and in-unit laundry. Package receiving and business center.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
26 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,297
760 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
33 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,572
851 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Maryland City
72 Units Available
The Residences at Annapolis Junction
10125 Junction Dr, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
860 sqft
Unique amenities including movie theater, pet spa, saltwater pool, and game room. Perfect location for commuters, near BWI Airport, Amtrak, and Savage MARC Station. Powered partially by wind energy and focused on green living.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
27 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
830 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
20 Units Available
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,681
913 sqft
Apartments in this elevator-access building boast chef-inspired kitchens, plank flooring and walk-in closets. In Laurel's Russett neighborhood between Washington, D.C., and Baltimore, with easy access to I-95 and I-295.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Columbia
34 Units Available
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,762
823 sqft
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia is Silver LEED Certified and its interiors are as modern as you expect in an urban home. Wood-style flooring with updated kitchens.
