219 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Riviera Beach, MD
You can tell Riviera Beach natives from visitors by the way they say the name of the town. Locals pronounce it "re-veer-uh."
Established in the 1920's as "Maryland's Master Waterfront," most of Riviera Beach is on the peninsula created by Stony, Cox, and Rock Creek, as well as the Patapsco River. The other part of town lies across Stony Creek. At 3.2 square miles, nearly 20 percent of which is water, Riviera Beach is the epitome of an idyllic little beach town. A population of roughly 12,000 makes for a close-knit community. See more
Finding an apartment in Riviera Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.