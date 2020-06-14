/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:36 PM
124 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in North Laurel, MD
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
North Laurel
8 Units Available
The Enclave at Emerson Apartments and Townhomes
8450 Upper Sky Way, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,779
895 sqft
Located right by the I-95 and yards from Gorman Road, these spacious and modern homes feature hardwood floors, carpet, fully appointed kitchens and in-unit laundry. Resident services include tennis, volleyball and a pool.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
North Laurel
1 Unit Available
9516 KINGSWOOD COURT
9516 Kingswood Court, North Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2016 sqft
All utilities and internet available in this adorable 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upgraded basement apartment! Offers it's own entrance with and upgraded kitchen w/ granite countertops to include an induction cooktop, toaster oven, microwave and fridge!
Results within 1 mile of North Laurel
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kings Contrivance
6 Units Available
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,385
800 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
14 Units Available
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,730
855 sqft
The Avalon at Laurel is the creme de la creme of Laurel living. Brand new apartments with luxurious kitchens are just the beginning of your journey home!
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:15pm
$
Kings Contrivance
17 Units Available
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,552
792 sqft
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
$
Savage - Guilford
5 Units Available
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
2 Units Available
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,245
612 sqft
A charming community just minutes to Washington, D.C. near I-95. Apartments feature oversized closet space, large modern appliances and balconies. On-site amenities include green space. Near public transportation.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 07:02pm
Maryland City
19 Units Available
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,275
837 sqft
Boasting granite kitchen counters and spacious floor plans, Tall Oaks offers easy access to the I-95, perfect for those wanting to commute to the Baltimore and Washington, D.C. areas. Onsite cafe and internet access.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
1 Unit Available
Patuxent Place
531 Main St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
795 sqft
Patuxent Place is located in one of the most historic districts in Maryland, making it the perfect choice for those who love the classic charm.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Maryland City
10 Units Available
Horizon Square
3563 Fort Meade Rd, Maryland City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,380
862 sqft
Conveniently located close to Brockbridge shopping center and popular local dining options. Complex features an Olympic-size swimming pool, multiple manicured courtyards and playground for kids. All units have private balconies and walk-in closets.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:52pm
1 Unit Available
610 MAIN STREET
610 Main Street, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
Beautifully updated condo in a great location. Walking distance to local restaurants & short drive to 95, Highway 1 and 495. Tile floors throughout the open floor plan.
1 of 19
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
704 LAUREL AVE
704 Laurel Avenue, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
487 sqft
MOST UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT! HEAT, WATER, GAS FOR COOKING AND ELECTRIC, EXCEPT AIR CONDITIONING! THERE IS A $75 PER WINDOW UNIT (yours or ours) PER MONTH CHARGE FOR A/C. TYPICALLY, ONE WILL DO THIS APT.
Results within 5 miles of North Laurel
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:22pm
Wilde Lake
18 Units Available
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,402
725 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Downtown Columbia
20 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,530
833 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Hickory Ridge
4 Units Available
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,460
895 sqft
Close to all major routes, including 1-70 and I-95, these apartments are located in Columbia, Maryland -- voted the eighth-best place to live in MONEY magazine. Beautiful amenities, including ceramic-tile bath, lofts and skylights.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
29 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,405
849 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Kings Contrivance
14 Units Available
The Madison at Eden Brook
7310 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,445
759 sqft
Convenient to Columbia between Washington and Baltimore, this apartment home community boasts a 24-hour gym, a pool and fitness trails. Interior features include intrusion alarms, wood-burning fireplaces and in-home laundry.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Oakland Mills
38 Units Available
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,300
756 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
24 Units Available
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,755
837 sqft
Luxurious amenities include fitness center, movie theater and zen garden. Units feature backsplash kitchens, washer and dryer, and 9-foot ceilings. Located close to I-95, I-495 and I-295.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,480
839 sqft
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Harpers Choice
9 Units Available
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
700 sqft
Pet-friendly complex with on-site laundry, playground, 24-hour maintenance, and ample parking. Air-conditioned units boast energy-efficient appliances and wall-to-wall carpeting. Close to Highway 29, I-70, and I-95.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
Kings Contrivance
11 Units Available
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,291
838 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
Hickory Ridge
5 Units Available
eaves Columbia Town Center
10300 Hickory Ridge Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
865 sqft
Adjacent to Symphony Woods and near Route 29 in Columbia. Units have real wood cabinets, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Plenty of parking and pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
15 Units Available
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,479
804 sqft
Every unit include luxurious details like built-in bookshelves, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and garden tubs. Cable included with every apartment. Conveniently located near MARC train, BWI Airport, I-295 and I-95.
Similar Pages
North Laurel 1 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 BedroomsNorth Laurel 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Laurel 3 BedroomsNorth Laurel Accessible Apartments
North Laurel Apartments with BalconyNorth Laurel Apartments with GarageNorth Laurel Apartments with GymNorth Laurel Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Laurel Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDGlenarden, MDFerndale, MD