Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:15 PM

10 Apartments for rent in North Beach, MD with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re...

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
4005 5TH STREET
4005 5th Street, North Beach, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
950 sqft
This is a duplex one bedroom home. The sq footage is showing for the larger unit attached. The sq footage for this unit is approx 950. Large eat in kitchen and deck off kitchen with fenced yard.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 09:31 PM
1 Unit Available
3678 Glouster Drive - 1
3678 Glouster Drive, North Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2100 sqft
The luxury townhome you've been waiting for is finally here. Located in the new San Francisco subdivision of North Beach. This very clean community with very few rentals means this opportunity won't last long.
Results within 1 mile of North Beach

1 of 38

Last updated August 20 at 10:26 PM
1 Unit Available
8092 WINDWARD KEY DRIVE
8092 Windward Key Drive, Chesapeake Beach, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2566 sqft
Updated Waterfront Townhome in Chesapeake Beach! Entire first floor renovation includes new half bath, new countertops/custom cabinets, Granite counters, new ceramic tile, oversized sink and disposal. 4 level 3.
Results within 5 miles of North Beach

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
2320 FOREST RIDGE TERRACE
2320 Forest Ridge Terrace, Chesapeake Beach, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
Luxurious 2 level END unit condo w/ open spacious floor plan. 1 car garage, Gourmet Kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, Granite, Ceramic tile, SS Appliances, 9 ft. Ceilings, Balcony, Over 2600 finished Square Feet.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
211 FRIENDSHIP ROAD
211 Friendship Road, Anne Arundel County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
960 sqft
Welcome Home to this Perfect 2 bedroom, 1 Bathroom Cottage. Newly Renovated top to bottom. Peaceful and Tranquil Yard and Patio to unwind and entertain. A nature lover's paradise. You won't find a home with this setting in the area.
Results within 10 miles of North Beach

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
3491 SOLOMONS ISLAND ROAD
3491 Solomons Island Road, Huntingtown, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
2324 sqft
***ALARM ON HOME*** **Stunning Remodeled SF for Rent!!** **This SF features 5 BR, 3 Full Baths, Gorgeous Kitchen w/ Stainless Steel Appliances, New Cabinets, Granite Counters, New Roof, New Windows, New Baths, New Carpet, New Ceramic Tiles, New

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
7011 BRISCOE TURN ROAD
7011 Briscoe Turn Road, Calvert County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
4234 sqft
2300 SF 2BR, 1BA lower level apartment. The entire first floor of a Builders model home and built with the best of everything. Cherry cabinets, granite counters w/ 16' raised wrap around bar, huge kitchen.

1 of 32

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
5710 BAY VIEW PKWY
5710 Bayview Parkway, Deale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
WATER VIEWS WITH WALKING DISTANCE TO COMMUNITY PIER/BOAT RAMP & PAVILLION-HOME DESIGNED TO SHOWCASE WATER VIEW FROM MANY ROOMS/LOCATIONS-MAIN LEVEL BEDROOM/BATHROOM-HARDWOOD FLOORS-UPDATED BATHS WITH CERAMIC TILE-DOUBLE PANE HUNG WINDOWS-SCREENED-IN

1 of 60

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
1725 Perspective Place
1725 Perspective Pl, Calvert County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
5354 sqft
This Quality Built Home’s Belmont model is now available for RENT on 1 September 2020, in the desirable North Calvert County community of Fairview South.

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
10320 WILD GOOSE WAY
10320 Wild Goose Way, Dunkirk, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,250
2536 sqft
No HOA. Water access community. The community borders on the Patuxent River and offers a boat ramp for members of the neighborhood civic association. Beautiful, one-of-a-kind lakefront home in Northern Calvert County on 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in North Beach, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for North Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

