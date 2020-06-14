/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020
51 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Marlboro Village, MD
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Greater Upper Marlboro
11 Units Available
Hunters Glen
14210 Slidell Ct, Marlboro Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,705
871 sqft
Located in the elegant Upper Marlboro neighborhood. Recently renovated units equipped with fireplaces, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to courtyard, pool, playground, fire pit and more.
Results within 5 miles of Marlboro Village
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
7 Units Available
Camden Largo Town Center
9701 Summit Cir, Lake Arbor, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,509
821 sqft
1-3 bedroom apartments located close to some of D.C.'s biggest attractions. All units come with water, cable and internet. In-unit laundry, fireplace, dishwasher and giant walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
1 Unit Available
Woods of Marlton
8911 Heathermore Blvd, Marlton, MD
1 Bedroom
$937
743 sqft
Close to Largo Town Center and metro line for convenient access. Homes feature spacious walk-in closets, open kitchens and wall-to-wall carpeting. Residents get access to swimming pool with sundeck, private clubhouse and fitness center.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
10105 Prince place, #104
10105 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,399
895 sqft
Available 06/15/20 A Gorgeous 1BR Luxury Condo/All utilities included - Property Id: 300631 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath beautiful Condo for Rent in Largo/Upper Marlboro Area.
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10202 PRINCE PLACE
10202 Prince Place, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,350
840 sqft
Welcome home to this well maintained one bedroom condo that features a large living and dining area, hardwood flooring throughout, a spacious balcony with huge sliding glass doors off of the living room and dining room respectively, a huge walk-in
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.
Results within 10 miles of Marlboro Village
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
11 Units Available
The Residences at Silver Hill
3501 Terrace Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
767 sqft
Modern apartments located along Highway 458 and close to Suitland Parkway. Features include designer kitchens, a full selection of house appliances and in-unit laundry. Includes a courtyard, a community garden and a playground.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Suitland-Silver Hill
44 Units Available
The Avanti
6501 Hil Mar Dr, District Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,162
784 sqft
Newly renovated apartment homes that overlook a creek. The apartment community features a pool, a gym and playgrounds. Easy access to Interstate 495, and close to Richie Station, MGM and the Boulevard Capital Centre.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 10:37am
Suitland-Silver Hill
51 Units Available
Andrews Ridge
5635 Regency Park Ct, Suitland, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,112
860 sqft
A newly renovated community with upgraded kitchens and impressive baths. It is located a short drive away from the metro station for easy commuting in and out of the area.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 06:11pm
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
15 Units Available
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,305
750 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
22 Units Available
The Remy Apartments
7730 Harkins Rd, Lanham, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,624
709 sqft
Luxury community offers restaurants, celebration room, indoor fireplaces and pool with cabanas. Units include washer/dryer, open floor plans and electronic door lock systems. Great location in Harkins district, near Orange Line Metro and MARC train.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated June 14 at 06:09pm
11 Units Available
The Bowen
14909 Health Center Dr, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,804
851 sqft
Spacious apartments with bamboo-style flooring, vaulted 9-foot ceilings, and spa-inspired bathrooms with deep soaking tubs. Units equipped with intrusion alarm systems and smart systems to control lights and thermostat remotely.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 07:03pm
Coral Hills
2 Units Available
Fox Club
1935 Brooks Dr, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,339
760 sqft
A well-maintained, reserved complex, Fox Club has 24-hour maintenance, an alarm system and on-site laundry. There is a pool on the grounds and each apartment has a patio. The kitchens include a garbage disposal.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
14 Units Available
Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,798
830 sqft
Luxurious, pet-friendly units with in-unit laundry and patio/balcony offer proximity to the Metro. Enjoy the yoga studio, fitness center, lush courtyards, and community hub. Minutes from Redskin Stadium. Plenty of shopping nearby.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
25 Units Available
Century Summerfield @ Morgan Metro
8100 Gibbs Way, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,485
766 sqft
Pet-friendly 1-3 bedroom units with jaw-dropping details like 9-foot ceilings, granite counters, fireplaces, impressive patio vistas and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy clubhouse with gym, pool and internet cafe. Grill on site.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
Greater Landover
4 Units Available
Kent Village
6707 Hawthorne St, Landover, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,150
597 sqft
Conveniently located just minutes from Downtown D.C., with a bus stop on-site. Plenty of natural light in the spacious townhome units. Military housing also available.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
23 Units Available
Aspire Apollo
4451 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,716
775 sqft
A U-shaped, four-story mega-complex, every Aspire apartment overlooks the pool in the center of the grounds. Complete with a clubhouse, coffee-bar and game room. Apartments come with hardwood floors and granite counters in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Fountain Club Apartments
7604 Fontainebleau Dr, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,403
640 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment homes near I-495, I-295, and bus and rail connections. Rentals come with a private balcony or terrace. Community amenities include a gated pool area, clubhouse, and ample parking.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartment Homes
16021 English Oaks Ave, Bowie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
786 sqft
Located in a tranquil community just minutes from Annapolis and Baltimore. On-site 24-hour fitness center, indoor basketball court and racquetball court. Apartments feature modern, updated kitchens and bathrooms. Near Route 50 and 301.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 06:47pm
15 Units Available
Hilltop Apartments
5306 85th Ave, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,338
737 sqft
Sleek, modern interiors. In-unit laundry and walk-in closets, plus e-payments for convenience. Pet-friendly amenities, a playground and a pool. A nearby metro station gets residents to downtown DC in minutes.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
17 Units Available
Lexington Court
5284 Marlboro Pike Suite 303, Capitol Heights, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
603 sqft
Residents enjoy units with ceiling fan, 2-inch blinds, and garbage disposal. Community includes coffee cafe, dog park, and ample visitor parking. Excellent location for commuters, close to major interstates.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Suitland-Silver Hill
24 Units Available
Verona at Silver Hill
3506 Silver Park Dr, Silver Hill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,348
738 sqft
Just 15 minutes from the downtown area and I-495. Recently renovated homes with large floor plans, in-unit washers and dryers, and a large pool with a sundeck. Updated amenities and modern kitchens.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Midtown at Camp Springs
4398 Telfair Blvd, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,801
868 sqft
At Midtown At Camp Springs DC apartments near the Metro, you can choose from a variety of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans to find your ideal home.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 06:40am
18 Units Available
The Courts of Camp Springs
5327 Carswell Ave, Camp Springs, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,100
658 sqft
Convenient location across from Andrews Air Force Base on the green and blue Metro lines. Controlled access community with pool, playground and basketball court. Walk-in closets and separate dining rooms.
