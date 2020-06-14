/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:33 AM
77 Furnished Apartments for rent in Lutherville, MD
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners
4 Hazy Morn Court, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Lutherville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
31 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,302
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
West Towson
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1146 sqft
You can live and play in the center of downtown Towson without breaking the bank. Lease this 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo for much less than the average one-bedroom apartment in downtown Towson.
Results within 5 miles of Lutherville
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Bonnie Ridge Apartments
6617 Bonnie Ridge Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,326
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1318 sqft
Pet-friendly 1, 2 and 3-bedroom apartments with air conditioning, dishwasher and in-unit laundry facilities. Guest suite available. Newly-renovated apartments include separate office or den space.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
The Apartments at Saddle Brooke
307 Foxfire Pl, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,053
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
935 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,555
1125 sqft
Close to Hunt Valley Towne Centre and Hunt Valley Light Rail Station. 1-3 bedroom apartments in landscaped complex with a community center, dog park, fitness center, playground and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Woodbrook Village
48 Units Available
Rodgers Forge
6809 Bellona Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
874 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Less than two miles from Greater Baltimore Medical Center and Towson University. Pet-friendly community has a dog park and playground. Recently upgraded units have beautiful granite countertops and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated January 3 at 06:49pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
1 Unit Available
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$830
495 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three spacious floor plans located in a mid-rise elevator building, Wellesley House at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated March 28 at 08:29pm
2 Units Available
Raintree Run
5 Deepwater Court, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$925
636 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated March 28 at 08:28pm
2 Units Available
Rossbrooke Apartments and Townhomes
3-E Deepwater Ct, Cockeysville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$960
788 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nRossbrooke and Raintree Run apartments offer studios, some of which have a private entrance, one bedroom, one bedroom + den and two bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 28 at 08:23pm
3 Units Available
Tall Oaks
1002 Pleasant Oaks Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$940
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
960 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Tall Oaks Apartments at The Gardens is located in the Parkville area of Baltimore. We offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated February 6 at 05:54pm
4 Units Available
Hillendale Gate
6612 Wycombe Way, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
740 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent. Each of our apartments has a fully equipped kitchen, many of which have been renovated with the features that are important to you.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated March 28 at 08:20pm
2 Units Available
Wintergreen
531 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
885 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWintergreen Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County in the town of Cockeysville, MD. We offer one, two, and two bedroom with den apartments.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
4 Units Available
Spring Valley
317 Lake Vista Cir, Cockeysville, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1116 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nEnjoy your spacious two bedroom or two bedroom with den, two bath apartment home at Spring Valley and Dulaney Spring Apartments.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated March 28 at 08:12pm
Harford - Echodale - Perring Parkway
2 Units Available
Wellington Gate
2421 Wellbridge Dr, Parkville, MD
1 Bedroom
$845
627 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer junior one bedroom, one bedroom, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Woodstream
706 Stoney Mill Court, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$981
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer affordable one, one + den, two, and three bedroom apartments.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Lakecrest at 5 Corners
15 Bridgelake Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing five amazing communities, 5 Corners Apartments at The Lakes is located in the Dulaney Valley area of Northern Baltimore County, in the towns of Cockeysville and Timonium, MD.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated March 28 at 08:15pm
Woodbourne Heights
1 Unit Available
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,040
726 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nIdeally located in a well-established Baltimore area neighborhood, Kensington Gate at The Gardens is located in Northern Baltimore. We offer studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments for rent.
1 of 61
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Homeland
1 Unit Available
14 SOUTHFIELD PLACE
14 Southfield Place, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1420 sqft
Completely renovated and charming townhome in the coveted Homeland neighborhood. Tastefully furnished 3BR 2BTH with garage. From the moment you walk in, you are greeted by the welcoming foyer warm wood flooring and fresh paint.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
400 SYMPHONY CIR #160C
400 Symphony Cir, Cockeysville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Turn-key, partially furnished 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom condo in popular High View at Hunt Valley. Great open floor plan with recently installed hardwood floors and carpet.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Lake Walker
1 Unit Available
6401 CLEARSPRING RD
6401 Clearspring Rd, Baltimore, MD
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2000 sqft
Close to Towson University. Oversize, furnished, clean, quiet property in great location. One person per room, no pets. Lots of storage space. Utilities are included. Set up for 4 rooms ($800 each). Spacious property.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
2331 OLD COURT ROAD
2331 Old Court Road, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$2,100
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Penthouse Paradise. Downsizing? New Start? Relocating? This is your answer! This fully furnished, renovated, penthouse condo will answer your dreams. All you have to do is move in.
Results within 10 miles of Lutherville
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Tuscany - Cantebury
27 Units Available
Broadview
105 W 39th St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$980
437 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,095
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1272 sqft
Close to West University Parkway and the Lacrosse Hall of Fame. Units include stainless steel appliances, patio or balcony, granite counters and walk-in closets. Community features pool table, clubhouse and 24-hour maintenance.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
Downtown Baltimore
10 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Similar Pages
Lutherville 2 BedroomsLutherville Accessible ApartmentsLutherville Apartments with BalconyLutherville Apartments with Move-in Specials
Lutherville Apartments with ParkingLutherville Apartments with PoolLutherville Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDWestminster, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MD