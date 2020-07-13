Apartment List
/
MD
/
lutherville
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:33 AM

119 Apartments for rent in Lutherville, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lutherville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
11 Units Available
Lutherville - Timonium
Seminary Roundtop
803 Roundtop Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,232
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,337
800 sqft
Enjoy a large apartment unit with a private balcony located conveniently next to I-83. Complex offers private parking and a pool. Each building has independent laundry facilities. Shopping, dining, parks and golf all within nearby.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Reflection Knoll at 5 Corners
2 Hazy Morn Ct, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated February 26 at 07:36pm
2 Units Available
Whispering Hills at 5 Corners
4 Hazy Morn Court, Lutherville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
799 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer one bedroom, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Results within 1 mile of Lutherville
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
106 Units Available
Avalon Towson
2 East Joppa Road, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,385
499 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,675
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1080 sqft
Avalon Towson, located among the highly anticipated shops and restaurants of Circle East, features studio, 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments. These pet-friendly apartments feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, and washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
$
96 Units Available
The Colony at Towson
1 Bonrock Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
887 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1182 sqft
Spacious residences with in-unit laundry nook. Air conditioning, ceiling fans, carpet and hardwood flooring throughout, patio or balcony and garbage disposal. Pool, 24-hour gym, clubhouse, coffee bar and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
23 Units Available
Kenilworth at Charles
1149 Donington Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,240
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1015 sqft
A variety of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments located near North Charles Street and Kenilworth Drive. Amenities include 24-hour maintenance, central air, a dishwasher, wall-to-wall carpeting, walk-in closets and more.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 13 at 01:32am
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,848
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
4 Units Available
The Quarters at Towson Town Center
960 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,469
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment community near Goucher College. One- to three-bedroom residences feature all appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, and air conditioning. Community amenities include clubhouse, media room, gym, business center, pool, bike storage, and much more.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
27 Units Available
Towson Promenade
707 York Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,361
1013 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1552 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Towson. Within walking distance of the shops at Towson Town Center. Sleek facility with theater room, well-equipped fitness center and manicured courtyards. Ten-foot ceilings in air-conditioned units.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
12 Units Available
Charlesgate Apartments
8436 Charles Valley Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,415
995 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units with open living spaces accented by brick exteriors and private balconies. Each apartment offers in-unit laundry. Pool located in outdoor community area. Dine and shop across the street at the Shops at Kenilworth.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
34 Units Available
Flats at 703
703 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,553
580 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,865
990 sqft
Nominated for BBJ 2018 Best In Real Estate Award 'Best In Show'! Located within walking distance to the area's hottest entertainment, cafes and restaurants, you'll find endless things to do! The Flats at 703 offers a perfectly measured mix of
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
5 Units Available
5 East
5 Stonewain Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1250 sqft
Conveniently located near The Shops at Kenilworth and Riderwood Hills Park. Recently renovated units have air conditioning and new appliances. Pets welcome. Swimming pool and on-site laundry for tenant use.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
19 Units Available
Somerset at Towson
754 Camberley Cir, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,075
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1309 sqft
Great location close to Goucher College, Towson University, and Robert E Lee Park. Units feature washers and dryers, cherry cabinets, and recent renovations. Community has park-like setting.
Verified

1 of 74

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
1 Unit Available
Ivy Hall At Kenilworth
101 Kenilworth Park Dr, Towson, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent adult living community for 55+ residents. Apartments offer all the modern comforts, including in-unit laundry, newly-renovated interiors, private balconies and central air. Pool in complex. Trader Joe's across the street provides convenient grocery shopping.

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
12236 ROUNDWOOD RD #710
12236 Roundwood Rd, Mays Chapel, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,099
LUXURY 7TH FLOOR CONDO IN SECURE,ELEVATOR BUILDING WITH OPEN FLOOR PLAN! SPECTACULAR VIEW, LOADED WITH UPGRADES: HARDWOOD FLOORS, CROWN MOLDING, MARBLE GAS FIREPLACE, GOURMET KITCHEN HAS GRANITE COUNTERS , CHERRY CABINETS, & STAINLESS STEEL

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Lutherville - Timonium
148 SPRINGSIDE DRIVE
148 Springside Drive, Timonium, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1920 sqft
Great rental in great neighborhood. Place your clients in wonderful school system. Get the kids in the school now. Available now for immediate occupancy .

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
28 ALLEGHENY AVENUE
28 Allegheny Avenue, Towson, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular Views of nature & Towson from every room on this 27th floor rarely available spacious 2 floor PENTHOUSE Condo in the Heart of the city. High ceilings and Windows galore to see these magnificent views. Sun Room on main level.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
8548 LONDON BRIDGE WAY
8548 London Bridge Way, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,275
Rent this bright & sunny 3 bedroom, 3/1 bath townhome in much-sought-after Wellington Valley. Large Living Room w/wood burning fireplace flows to large Dining Room both w/crown molding & chair rail.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
Mays Chapel
805 PARKRIDGE LANE
805 Parkridge Lane, Mays Chapel, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
2388 sqft
Live with ease & convenience in this beautiful end of group Lutherville townhome. Bright & open floor plan w/ 3 bed, 3.5 bath plus bonus room on 1st floor.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:38am
1 Unit Available
826 TRAFALGAR RD
826 Trafalgar Road, Towson, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Renovated rancher in West Towson. Gorgeous hardwoods, 2 full baths. Huge family room with screened porch leading to yard. Garage for great storage. Enter the freshly painted living room which leads to spacious dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Lutherville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
15 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
21 Units Available
Donnybrook Apartments
7914 Knollwood Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,068
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,264
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Towson University and downtown areas; close to Baltimore. Welcoming community for pet owners. Cable-ready, carpeted apartments with 24-hour maintenance service. Close to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:39am
98 Units Available
Greater Glendale-Glenmont
TowsonTown Place Apartments
6906 Donachie Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,129
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,889
1519 sqft
TowsonTown Place Apartments in Towson, MD offer resort living right within the heart of Towson. Garden style and high rise 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
7 Units Available
New Northwood
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$874
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$953
847 sqft
The Winston Apartments in Baltimore are less than a 10-minute drive from the 83. The Winston features a park-like setting with modern brick apartments that feature patios or balconies. Units are air-conditioned and updated.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Lutherville, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Lutherville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Lutherville 1 BedroomsLutherville 2 BedroomsLutherville Accessible ApartmentsLutherville Apartments with Balcony
Lutherville Apartments with ParkingLutherville Apartments with PoolLutherville Dog Friendly Apartments
Lutherville Furnished ApartmentsLutherville Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDWestminster, MDSeabrook, MDLansdowne, MDBurtonsville, MDParole, MDRossville, MD
Brooklyn Park, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDLanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDEast York, PARiverside, MDRed Lion, PA

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityCommunity College of Baltimore County
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University