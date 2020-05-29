21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE

Amenities
Remarkable farmhouse for rent in Smithbsburg school district! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths a 3 car garage. House has been lovingly cared for and offers: Original pine floors, ceiling fans, window treatments, fully equipped eat-in kitchen with Corian counters, stainless appliances (electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice and microwave) and island, large mudroom, first floor half bath with laundry h/u, large living room with gas fireplace ceilings fans and window treatments, 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 3rd floor has master bedroom HUGE walk-in closet with master laundry (YES, 2 laundry rooms - only 3rd floor has washer dryer installed), there is a rec room above the 3 car detached garage. NO SMOKING OR PETS.