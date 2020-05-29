All apartments in Leitersburg
Leitersburg, MD
21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:30 AM

21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE

21244 Leitersburg Pike · (301) 739-4800
Location

21244 Leitersburg Pike, Leitersburg, MD 21742

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,285

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 5115 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Remarkable farmhouse for rent in Smithbsburg school district! 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths a 3 car garage. House has been lovingly cared for and offers: Original pine floors, ceiling fans, window treatments, fully equipped eat-in kitchen with Corian counters, stainless appliances (electric stove, dishwasher, refrigerator with ice and microwave) and island, large mudroom, first floor half bath with laundry h/u, large living room with gas fireplace ceilings fans and window treatments, 2nd floor has 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 3rd floor has master bedroom HUGE walk-in closet with master laundry (YES, 2 laundry rooms - only 3rd floor has washer dryer installed), there is a rec room above the 3 car detached garage. NO SMOKING OR PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE have any available units?
21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE has a unit available for $2,285 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE have?
Some of 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE currently offering any rent specials?
21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE pet-friendly?
Yes, 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE is pet friendly.
Does 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE offer parking?
Yes, 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE does offer parking.
Does 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE have a pool?
No, 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE does not have a pool.
Does 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE have accessible units?
No, 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE does not have accessible units.
Does 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE has units with dishwashers.
Does 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE have units with air conditioning?
No, 21244 LEITERSBURG PIKE does not have units with air conditioning.
