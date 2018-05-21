10208 PRINCE PLACE

Amenities
Renovated spacious 1050 SFT ground level condo near PG community college, metro, amenities, shopping and several major routes, public transportation. Entire Condo has gleaming H/W floors. Renovated Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, ceramic floor and upgraded SS appliances. Separate Dining area, huge Living Room w/recess lights and moldings leading, and patio door. MBR w/attached bath, huge walk-in closet.Washer, Dryer in the condo. Community has pool. Fresh neutral paint. Shows well. *** NO PETS, Smoking **** Good rental history required. ***** Water, Gas, Heat, A/C included in the rent ******