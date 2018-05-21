All apartments in Largo
10208 PRINCE PLACE
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:36 AM

10208 PRINCE PLACE

10208 Prince Place · (703) 533-8660
Location

10208 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Renovated spacious 1050 SFT ground level condo near PG community college, metro, amenities, shopping and several major routes, public transportation. Entire Condo has gleaming H/W floors. Renovated Kitchen w/white cabinets, granite counter top, ceramic floor and upgraded SS appliances. Separate Dining area, huge Living Room w/recess lights and moldings leading, and patio door. MBR w/attached bath, huge walk-in closet.Washer, Dryer in the condo. Community has pool. Fresh neutral paint. Shows well. *** NO PETS, Smoking **** Good rental history required. ***** Water, Gas, Heat, A/C included in the rent ******

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10208 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10208 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10208 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10208 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10208 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10208 PRINCE PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10208 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10208 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10208 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 10208 PRINCE PLACE does offer parking.
Does 10208 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10208 PRINCE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10208 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 10208 PRINCE PLACE has a pool.
Does 10208 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10208 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10208 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10208 PRINCE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10208 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10208 PRINCE PLACE has units with air conditioning.
