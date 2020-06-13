Apartment List
181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, MD

Finding an apartment in Lansdowne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
8 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,047
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
1 Unit Available
3176 Shiloh Ct
3176 Shiloh Court, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1024 sqft
Newly renovated townhouse with updated kitchen, bathroom, siding, double pane windows, 6-panel doors, flooring and more.
Results within 5 miles of Lansdowne
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Little Italy
60 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,811
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
20 Units Available
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,540
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1471 sqft
Close to Baltimore-Washington Pkwy for ready access to the big city. Abundant parks nearby. LEED certified community with pool, children's splash deck, fitness center, movie theater. In-unit W/D, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Fells Point
10 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,558
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Mid-Town Belvedere
41 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,349
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Little Italy
13 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,813
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:01pm
$
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Downtown Baltimore
39 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,115
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:40pm
$
Leakin Park
8 Units Available
Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$969
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
745 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
930 sqft
This property is only moments from the retail and dining areas along Edmondson Avenue. The pet-friendly community also offers residents onsite laundry facilities. Units have either a patio or balcony for relaxing.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Otterbein
30 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mid-Town Belvedere
13 Units Available
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Baltimore
57 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,025
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,076
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,722
1317 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
$
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1213 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,699
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
$
5 Units Available
Montrose Manor
28 Montrose Manor Ct, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,499
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1075 sqft
Close to Baltimore attractions like Inner Harbor and Camden Yards; also conveniently near BWI airport and University of Maryland Medical Center. Patio or balcony in every pet-friendly unit, along with laundry and fully-equipped kitchen.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Locust Point
25 Units Available
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,620
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,317
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1149 sqft
Energy-efficient stainless-steel appliances in air-conditioned apartments with stainless-steel appliances, walk-in closets, and in-unit washers and dryers. Complex has manifold amenities, including yoga classes, bike storage, clubhouse, pool and game room. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Locust Point
27 Units Available
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,573
531 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,719
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1275 sqft
Located in Baltimore, the apartments in this housing community include spacious walk-in closets, air conditioning and hardwood floors. The community also features a recreation center and 24-hour concierge.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Brooklyn Park
21 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
City Guide for Lansdowne, MD

Lansdowne has many small ponds and lakes all around it! These were created back in the 1800s when underground springs began to fill abandoned ore mining pits and they turned into beautiful bodies of water!

Located just south of Baltimore, Lansdowne, MD is a small community with a population of 8,409 and sits on a land area of only 2.28 square miles. The Whitaker Iron Company used the area where the town now stands for mining purposes during the late 1800s. When the mines closed down, the empty pits filled with water from underground springs, creating the various ponds and lakes in and around the town seen today. Shortly afterwards, the railroad came to town providing much needed transportation for residents commuting daily to Baltimore for work, earning the town the nickname, B and O. Today, many of the locals still make the daily trek to Baltimore, however they now have a choice of driving along the Lansdowne Road or taking the ferry across the Patapsco River. There are two main highways commuters can take to get to the ferry -- Hammonds Ferry Road and Hollins Ferry Road. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Lansdowne, MD

Finding an apartment in Lansdowne that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

