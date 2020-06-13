181 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Lansdowne, MD

Lansdowne has many small ponds and lakes all around it! These were created back in the 1800s when underground springs began to fill abandoned ore mining pits and they turned into beautiful bodies of water!

Located just south of Baltimore, Lansdowne, MD is a small community with a population of 8,409 and sits on a land area of only 2.28 square miles. The Whitaker Iron Company used the area where the town now stands for mining purposes during the late 1800s. When the mines closed down, the empty pits filled with water from underground springs, creating the various ponds and lakes in and around the town seen today. Shortly afterwards, the railroad came to town providing much needed transportation for residents commuting daily to Baltimore for work, earning the town the nickname, B and O. Today, many of the locals still make the daily trek to Baltimore, however they now have a choice of driving along the Lansdowne Road or taking the ferry across the Patapsco River. There are two main highways commuters can take to get to the ferry -- Hammonds Ferry Road and Hollins Ferry Road.