Apartment List
/
MD
/
ilchester
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:56 AM

200 Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD with garage

Ilchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5834 Blue Sky
5834 Blue Sky, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2298 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 22,2020.3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Elkridge townhouse. Nice, open kitchen with island and pantry. Beautiful hardwood floors. Fenced back yard. Garage. No pets, no smoking.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5408 Simpkins Ct
5408 Simkins Court, Ilchester, MD
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4336 sqft
AVAILABLE June 23, 2020. Stunning Centre Hall Colonial beautifully decorated.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7717 HEATHERSIDE LANE
7717 Heatherside Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Spacious one car garage townhome in Woodland Village. 3 bedrooms, 2 full and 2 half baths. Back to wooded lot and walk out basement with patio and deck. Separate dining room and family room with wood burning fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
5838 SHADY OAK LANE
5838 Shady Oak Lane, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Nice, Sunny & Bright End-unit 3 Bedroom 2 full Bathroom, 1 Half Bathroom, 1 Car Garage Town Home in convenient Shady Oaks~3 Finished Levels with Builder upgrades~9+ft ceilings~Ceramic & Hardwood Flooring on the Main Level~Kitchen with Granite

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7335 BROOKVIEW ROAD
7335 Brookview, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1500 sqft
This is an active adult community, age 55 and better. Third floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath with 9 foot ceilings and tons of natural lighting overlooking Timbers of Troy golf course.
Results within 1 mile of Ilchester
Verified

1 of 70

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,572
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,852
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,938
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
8 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:05am
7 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,590
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,864
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
Long Reach
5 Units Available
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,337
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,646
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,982
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
7340 Summit Rock Rd.
7340 Summit Rock Road, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1940 sqft
Large 3 Bed 2.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8857 Goose Landing Cir
8857 Goose Landing Circle, Columbia, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1788 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 22, 2020. 3 level middle of group town home with 3 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths! Spacious eat in kitchen with island and walk out to deck. Living room with bay window and fireplace in the family room with patio walk out.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7956 QUIDDITCH LANE
7956 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
2200 sqft
Excellent 3 level town home with 3 bedrooms,2 full bath & 2 half bath,2-car garage,2200 sq. ft of living space on 3 finished levels,gorgeous kitchen w/island,stainless appliances,granite counters &Trex Deck off kitchen.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7910 PETTIGREW STREET
7910 Pettigrew Street, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2000 sqft
View our Virtual Showing at https://youtu.be/x6X3yFrUhMI Spectacular townhouse ready for a tenant to call it home. Built in 2014 and still in amazing condition. Hardwood floors throughout the entry level and second floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
8607 MEADOWSWEET CT
8607 Meadowsweet Ct, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
***Short term rental. Lease is to be for 6 months only starting 7/1/2020. Showings to begin on 6/11/2020.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7916 QUIDDITCH LN
7916 Quidditch Lane, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
Available June first.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 05:18am
1 Unit Available
7778 DAGNY WAY
7778 Dagny Way, Elkridge, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2350 sqft
1 year old 3 level Brick front town home with 4 bedrooms,3 full bath & 1 half bath,1-car garage,2350 sq.

1 of 26

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Long Reach
1 Unit Available
6405 Saddle Dr
6405 Saddle Drive, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2134 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
7039 Oak Grove Way
7039 Oak Grove Way, Elkridge, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2340 sqft
7039 Oak Grove Way Available 04/15/20 Elkridge, MD - End of group townhouse with 1 car garage. Enter on garage level with family room, powder room and sliding glass door out to backyard.
Results within 5 miles of Ilchester
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:48am
$
Wilde Lake
29 Units Available
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,665
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,860
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Downtown Columbia
21 Units Available
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,505
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Wilde Lake
32 Units Available
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,521
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,578
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,233
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
30 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,599
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Verified

1 of 78

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
14 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,483
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,888
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,949
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
City Guide for Ilchester, MD

Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.

Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Ilchester, MD

Ilchester apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Ilchester 3 BedroomsIlchester Accessible ApartmentsIlchester Apartments with BalconyIlchester Apartments with Garage
Ilchester Apartments with Hardwood FloorsIlchester Apartments with ParkingIlchester Apartments with PoolIlchester Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ilchester Furnished ApartmentsIlchester Pet Friendly PlacesIlchester Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDRedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDCape St. Claire, MD
Annapolis Neck, MDFort Meade, MDColesville, MDOverlea, MDRiviera Beach, MDBrock Hall, MDKettering, MDLeisure World, MDEdgemere, MDMays Chapel, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College