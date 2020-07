Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking

1st floor, 1 bedroom apartment. New laminate floors installed - This unit features very tall ceilings and eat in kitchen & living room.

Shared fenced in yard & designated off street parking! You will love the close proximity to 71 & 81! Section 8 welcome, small pet considered. Application is $30 per adult and runs criminal, credit and eviction history. Security deposit is $625 and due upon signing the lease.