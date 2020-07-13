Apartment List
/
MD
/
greenbelt
/
apartments under 1400
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:55 PM

154 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Greenbelt, MD

Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Charlestowne North
8150 Lakecrest Dr, Greenbelt, MD
Studio
$1,335
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
875 sqft
Studios, one- and two-bedroom apartments minutes away from the Greenbelt Metro stop. UMD shuttle stop just outside. Gym, swimming pool and tennis court perfect for active lifestyles.
Results within 1 mile of Greenbelt
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:06pm
$
13 Units Available
Westchester Tower Rental Apartments
6200 Westchester Park Dr, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,385
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1289 sqft
Deluxe tower apartments located in a prime College Park location surrounded by an 1,100 acre National Park. Easy access to the University of Maryland and downtown DC. Pool and fitness room. Wheelchair accessible. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 12:05pm
10 Units Available
East Riverdale
New Carrollton Woods
6285 Fernwood Ter, East Riverdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,325
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
3 Bedrooms
$1,780
Great location for commuters close to I-495, I-295, and Route 50. Community has stunning landscaping. Units feature lots of closet space, complete appliances packages, and energy saving windows.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:19pm
2 Units Available
East Riverdale
Prince Georgetown
6272 67th Ct, East Riverdale, MD
Studio
$1,005
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly community with swimming pool, courtyard, picnic areas and tennis courts. Units have private gardens and balcony, washer/dryer and eat-in kitchen. Located just two minutes from the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
6 Units Available
North College Park
Ferris Manor
4706 Cherokee St, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,258
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
830 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,758
1500 sqft
Great location, close to Point Branch Golf Course and the Beltway Plaza Mall. Apartment amenities include closet space, balconies and tile bathrooms. Community has laundry facilities and is pet friendly.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8704 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE
8704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1540 sqft
One bedroom available in shared housing. Share the dining area, mini kitchen and bathroom with 3 other people. Bedroom measures 13 X 13. Second floor. Sun filled - good lighting. Rent includes utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Greenbelt
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
30 Units Available
Greater Landover
Verona at Landover Hills
4085 Warner Ave, Landover Hills, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,182
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
899 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,683
1075 sqft
Boasting an easy commute to D.C., this apartment community's amenities include a pool, a dog park and a gym. The pet-friendly one- to three-bedroom apartment homes are close to I-495 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Foxfire Apartments
8737 Contee Rd, South Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,217
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,402
985 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,668
1260 sqft
Located between Baltimore and Washington, D.C., this luxury community offers residents a tennis court, swimming pool, coffee bar and much more. Units all feature granite counters, walk-in closets and have been recently renovated.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
22 Units Available
Langley Park
Villas at Langley
8100 15th Ave, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,822
1189 sqft
Community has beautiful brick facades and a manicured landscape. On-site amenities include laundry room, swimming pool, parking, and outdoor living space. Cat-friendly, 1-3 bedroom units. Online portal for residents, and 24-hr maintenance.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:16pm
9 Units Available
Carmody Hills-Pepper Mill Village
Pleasant House
6904 Seat Pleasant Dr, Peppermill Village, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,375
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
894 sqft
Spring into action and move into one of our one or two bedroom apartment homes and save on UTILITIES!!! That's right --- all you pay is rent and the utilities are included.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Chillum
Landmark Apartments
5603 Cypress Creek Dr, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,209
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Landmark Apartments is just minutes from the University of Maryland and the area's four metro lines. Units feature air conditioning, bathtubs, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:37pm
58 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Queenstown Apartments
3301 Chillum Rd, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,108
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
810 sqft
These 1-2 bedroom homes offer hardwood floors and on-site laundry in a pet-friendly community. Close to shopping, dining, and the best that Mount Rainier, College Park, and Washington, D.C. have to offer.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
7 Units Available
Langley Park
Bedford Station
1400 University Blvd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,190
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,515
875 sqft
1-2 bedroom units available at centrally located apartment complex. All units include dishwasher and hardwood floors. On-site laundry and parking. Internet access included. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
9 Units Available
North Pointe
5735 29th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,222
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
912 sqft
Within walking distance to West Hyattsville Metro Station. Also close to Chillum Shopping Center and the University of Maryland. Apartments offer modern kitchens and spacious rooms. Amenities include a volleyball court, playground and picnic area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
20 Units Available
Phoenix
5802 Annapolis Rd, Hyattsville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,099
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,509
998 sqft
Conveniently situated near I-495 and Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartment homes with breathtaking views of Washington, D.C. Communal amenities include a swimming pool with sundeck, BBQ areas and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
2 Units Available
Langley Park
Campus Gardens
2200 Phelps Rd, Langley Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,210
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
645 sqft
Minutes from I-495 and I-95 along with Downtown Washington, D.C. This pet-friendly community offers larger balconies, wall-to-wall carpeting and a clothes care center in each building. On-site pool and playground within a gated community.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
$
29 Units Available
Seven Springs Apartments
9310 Cherry Hill Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,235
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
893 sqft
A spring-fed lake. Landscaped scenery. Endless energy. This deluxe apartment community is made for those who love outdoor activity. Get your game on. Features full-sized basketball court, tennis court, jogging trails and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
22 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
10 Units Available
Heritage Park Apartments
1818 Metzerott Rd, Adelphi, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,295
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1099 sqft
Great location close to Capital Beltway, University of Maryland and the National Archives. Units include breakfast bar, closet space and dining room with fan. Community includes trash removal, free water and lush landscaping.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:43pm
$
5 Units Available
Cheverly
Cheverly Station Apartments
6501 Landover Rd, Cheverly, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,346
894 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The perfect apartment is waiting for you! At Cheverly Station you will enjoy a great location only minutes from Rte. 50, Baltimore-Washington Parkway and I-495 allowing you to get anywhere in the Washington metro area quickly.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:11pm
7 Units Available
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr, Laurel, MD
Studio
$1,015
396 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
948 sqft
From the beauty of its elegant design to the convenience of its many outstanding features, Fox Rest Apartments offers you the area's largest floor plans and a charming atmosphere for your most enjoyable living pleasure.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:24pm
7 Units Available
Takoma Park
Hampshire Tower
7401 New Hampshire Ave, Takoma Park, MD
Studio
$1,275
478 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1055 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hampshire Tower in Takoma Park. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 08:36pm
19 Units Available
Heritage Square Apartments
7845 Riverdale Road, New Carrollton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,309
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
875 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,798
1093 sqft
A charming community with smaller buildings. Located near the Beltway and Route 50. On-site amenities include a pool with a sundeck, play area, basketball court, and daycare facility. Updates throughout.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
Cheverly Gardens
3554 55th Ave, Hyattsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,020
448 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
639 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
755 sqft
Cheverly Gardens is a 409-unit, garden-style apartment community in Hyattsville, Maryland. Each 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments have been newly renovated with features like fully upgraded kitchens, wood-style flooring, and two-tone paint.

July 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report. Greenbelt rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenbelt rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report. Greenbelt rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenbelt rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Greenbelt rent trends were flat over the past month

Greenbelt rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenbelt stand at $1,421 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,642 for a two-bedroom. Greenbelt's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Greenbelt over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Greenbelt

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenbelt, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Greenbelt is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Maryland have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.7% in Baltimore.
    • Greenbelt's median two-bedroom rent of $1,642 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 BedroomsGreenbelt 3 BedroomsGreenbelt Accessible ApartmentsGreenbelt Apartments under $1,400
    Greenbelt Apartments with BalconyGreenbelt Apartments with GymGreenbelt Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGreenbelt Apartments with ParkingGreenbelt Apartments with Pool
    Greenbelt Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenbelt Cheap PlacesGreenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenbelt Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
    Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
    Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
    Johns Hopkins University