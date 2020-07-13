Apartment List
/
MD
/
greenbelt
/
apartments under 1000
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:16 PM

17 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Greenbelt, MD

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
8704 RHODE ISLAND AVENUE
8704 Rhode Island Avenue, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
1540 sqft
One bedroom available in shared housing. Share the dining area, mini kitchen and bathroom with 3 other people. Bedroom measures 13 X 13. Second floor. Sun filled - good lighting. Rent includes utilities.
Results within 5 miles of Greenbelt
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated May 21 at 04:30pm
Contact for Availability
University Club
4800 Berwyn House Rd, College Park, MD
Studio
$1,299
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,399
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
960 sqft
Within walking distance to the University of Maryland. Off-campus apartment community featuring a recreation room, fitness center, clubhouse and 24-hour laundry facilities. Rent includes utilities, cable TV and high-speed internet. Fully furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 08:21pm
22 Units Available
Mount Rainier
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
College Park Woods
3528 MARLBROUGH WAY
3528 Marlbrough Way, College Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$550
1534 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
This is rent by room, not the whole house. Rooms available in a single-family home in College Park Woods. Starting from $550 per room per month. One room per person only. Share bathroom and utilities with other UMD tenants. No pets. No smoking.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Springdale
9211 UTICA PLACE
9211 Utica Place, Springdale, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
2284 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom to rent in a four bedroom house. Share bathroom with the owner~s daughter who comes back from school on week end. Tenant must be neat and clean. Very clean house. No smoking, no pet. Credit and background check required.

1 of 3

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
2429 NICOL CIRCLE
2429 Nicol Circle, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,000
3772 sqft
Large Room for rent in basement of a luxurious Single Family home in the highly sought after Woodmore Towne Centre area of Bowie. $1000 All utilities included and Cable and Internet for FREE!!! This is a beautiful home.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10837 LANHAM SEVERN RD #8
10837 Lanham Severn Road, Glenn Dale, MD
Studio
$950
Awesome smaller commercial office space available immediately. The available space is part of a larger privately owned office space within the Glenn Dale Plaza Center.
Results within 10 miles of Greenbelt
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:26pm
$
87 Units Available
The Enclave Silver Spring
11225 Oak Leaf Dr, Silver Spring, MD
Studio
$982
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,274
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,354
1130 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartment homes in a community offering luxury amenities such as a state-of-the-art fitness center, swimming pool and clubhouse. Residents enjoy access to a free shuttle service to the Silver Spring Metro Station.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
3556 Childress Terrace
3556 Childress Terrace, Fairland, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
1800 sqft
**Large Room with Private Bath**. ***ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED*** Home has a Full Size Washer & Dryer, Verizon WIFI, Verizon FIOS Basic Cable, a Beautiful Deck, and a Back Yard that is Shared. Home is Shared with two Tenants.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
9001 Race Track Rd
9001 Race Track Road, Prince George's County, MD
1 Bedroom
$600
Bowie, MD - Rooms for Rent! - Room for Rent! Shared bathroom. Call 301-237-6328 (RLNE4929395)

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
511 Tailgate Terrace
511 Tailgate Terrace, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$842
200 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious room with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
15028 WHITEGATE ROAD
15028 Whitegate Road, Cloverly, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
2738 sqft
Beautiful lower level/basement fully furnished with kitchen privileges, laundry, bathroom and microwave It has a TV and other very nice furniture with plenty of light.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
10605 WOODLAWN BOULEVARD
10605 Woodlawn Boulevard, Largo, MD
1 Bedroom
$950
3336 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this spacious efficiency with its private entrance situated inside a private Single family home. The lease include free utilities, Cable, and Internet.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
15823 ERWIN CT
15823 Erwin Court, Bowie, MD
Studio
$1,000
The landlord will tour you and/or your agent to the apartment after a confirmed showing on Showing Time or with the Listing agent.

1 of 16

Last updated January 1 at 12:50pm
1 Unit Available
12127 CLIFFTONDALE DRIVE
12127 Cliftondale Drive, Calverton, MD
1 Bedroom
$650
1428 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
This beautiful home is SHARED with homeowner. One furnished bedroom with 1 full (shared) bathroom. Homeowner has bedroom with private bath. Shared space includes kitchen, living room and dining room on main level.

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
644 Spectator Ave
644 Spectator Avenue, Summerfield, MD
1 Bedroom
$850
100 sqft
ROOM for rent in a shared townhome. (This is NOT a one bedroom apartment, but it is a room for rent in a townhome.) You will feel right at home in this spacious ROOM with ample closet space in a luxury townhome steps from the Morgan Blvd metro.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Coral Hills
4510 HEATH STREET
4510 Heath Street, Coral Hills, MD
Studio
$800
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4510 HEATH STREET in Coral Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

July 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report. Greenbelt rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenbelt rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Greenbelt Rent Report. Greenbelt rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Greenbelt rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Greenbelt rent trends were flat over the past month

Greenbelt rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased slightly by 1.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Greenbelt stand at $1,421 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,642 for a two-bedroom. Greenbelt's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the DC Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Greenbelt over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the DC metro, 9 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Waldorf has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 7.5%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,891, while one-bedrooms go for $1,637.
    • Frederick is the only city in the metro that has seen rents rise, with a year-over-year increase of 1.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,616, while one-bedrooms go for $1,399.
    • DC proper has the least expensive rents in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,563; rents fell 0.7% over the past month and 0.7% over the past year.
    • Bethesda has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the DC metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,393; rents went down 0.5% over the past month and 3.7% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Greenbelt

    As rents have increased slightly in Greenbelt, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Greenbelt is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Maryland have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.7% in Baltimore.
    • Greenbelt's median two-bedroom rent of $1,642 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Washington, DC
    $1,350
    $1,560
    -0.7%
    -0.7%
    Arlington
    $1,820
    $2,110
    -1%
    -1.3%
    Alexandria
    $1,620
    $1,870
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Germantown
    $1,730
    $2,000
    -0.2%
    -0.3%
    Silver Spring
    $1,510
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -1.3%
    Centreville
    $1,680
    $1,940
    -1.4%
    -0.9%
    Waldorf
    $1,640
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    -7.5%
    Frederick
    $1,400
    $1,620
    0.3%
    1.3%
    Rockville
    $1,720
    $1,990
    -0.9%
    -3.5%
    Bethesda
    $2,070
    $2,390
    -0.5%
    -3.7%
    Gaithersburg
    $1,580
    $1,820
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Reston
    $1,630
    $1,880
    -0.4%
    -3%
    Bowie
    $2,180
    $2,510
    1.4%
    2%
    Ashburn
    $2,060
    $2,380
    0.2%
    -2.3%
    Leesburg
    $1,780
    $2,050
    -0.7%
    -2%
    Manassas
    $1,550
    $1,790
    0
    -1.6%
    Oakton
    $1,910
    $2,200
    -1%
    -0.7%
    Montgomery Village
    $1,690
    $1,950
    0.1%
    4.8%
    College Park
    $1,590
    $1,840
    -0.3%
    1.1%
    Suitland
    $1,330
    $1,540
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Laurel
    $1,370
    $1,630
    0.4%
    -0.1%
    Fredericksburg
    $1,430
    $1,650
    -0.1%
    -3.1%
    Herndon
    $1,940
    $2,240
    -1.6%
    -2.8%
    Greenbelt
    $1,420
    $1,640
    0
    1.4%
    Fairfax
    $1,900
    $2,200
    -1.5%
    -3.9%
    Oxon Hill
    $1,150
    $1,330
    0
    -0.7%
    Hyattsville
    $1,330
    $1,530
    0.4%
    -0.8%
    Falls Church
    $1,500
    $1,730
    -0.3%
    -2.1%
    Temple Hills
    $1,340
    $1,550
    0.5%
    3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Greenbelt 1 BedroomsGreenbelt 2 BedroomsGreenbelt 3 BedroomsGreenbelt Accessible ApartmentsGreenbelt Apartments under $1,400
    Greenbelt Apartments with BalconyGreenbelt Apartments with GymGreenbelt Apartments with Move-in SpecialsGreenbelt Apartments with ParkingGreenbelt Apartments with Pool
    Greenbelt Apartments with Washer-DryerGreenbelt Cheap PlacesGreenbelt Dog Friendly ApartmentsGreenbelt Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
    Laurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDSevern, MDElkridge, MDFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDAdelphi, MDWest Falls Church, VALangley Park, MD
    Crofton, MDSouth Laurel, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDBailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDForestville, MDNew Carrollton, MDWhite Oak, MDIdylwood, VA

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
    Coppin State UniversityHoward Community College
    Johns Hopkins University