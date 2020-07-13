Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:47 PM

7 Apartments under $800 for rent in Essex, MD

Last updated November 26 at 05:43pm
5 Units Available
Southwoods
10 Glenshannon Ct, Essex, MD
Studio
$725
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
$837
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$957
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWe offer studios, one bedroom, one and den or two bedroom apartments. Each apartment features private intercom entry, fully equipped kitchen and blinds at all windows.
Results within 5 miles of Essex
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
1 Unit Available
Pangea Springs
2123 Dundalk Ave, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
$770
500 sqft
A recently refurbished apartment building close to the Cimaglia Park at Fort Holabird, rooms come with hardwood floors, on-site laundry and parking. Conveniently located close to N Dundalk Ave for easy access to the I-95.
Results within 10 miles of Essex
Last updated July 13 at 12:03pm
5 Units Available
Charles Village
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$711
314 sqft
1 Bedroom
$958
540 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Campus Square ' Johns Hopkins ApartmentsLocated just steps from the Homewood Campus of Johns Hopkins University, Campus Square offers Johns Hopkins apartments just steps from the Homewood Campus.

Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
Curtis Bay
1507 Spruce St Apt 3
1507 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$775
525 sqft
READY NOW! HEAT, HOT WATER, and WATER/SEWER INCLUDED. Great one bedroom/one bath apartment in Curtis Bay! This is a second floor unit, in a building with 4 apartments.

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
726 OVERBROOK RD
726 Overbrook Road, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1 Bedroom/1 Bath Upper Level Apartment -- New Carpet. - Bright , Clean and Ready to Move Into.Off street parking in Driveway - Very Nice Apartment

Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Brooklyn
837 E JEFFREY STREET
837 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
1116 sqft
One Bedroom, one bath unit for rent. In Brooklyn park. Rent is negotiable, Private entry and parking.Please call for appointment or additional information.

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
Upton
750 DOLPHIN STREET
750 Dolphin Street, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$725
1842 sqft
1st. floor unit. Includes finished basement level. Beautifully renovated 2BR 1BA home. Large living room and dining room. Great rental home. RENT INCLUDES WATER! Close to transportation, shopping and dining.

July 2020 Essex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Essex Rent Report. Essex rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Essex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Essex Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Essex Rent Report. Essex rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Essex rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Essex rent trends were flat over the past month

Over the past month Essex rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Essex stand at $885 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,111 for a two-bedroom. Essex's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.6%, but is in line with the national average of 0.2%.

    Rent trends vary across the Baltimore Metro

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Essex, but trends across the metro have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Baltimore metro, half of them have seen decreases while the other half have been increasing. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Ellicott City has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 5.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,746, while one-bedrooms go for $1,392.
    • Catonsville has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,471, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Essex has the least expensive rents in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,111; rents remained steady over the past month.
    • Columbia has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Baltimore metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,954; rents fell 0.3% over the past month and 0.5% over the past year.

    Essex rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Essex has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Essex is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Essex's median two-bedroom rent of $1,111 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Essex remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Columbus (+0.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Detroit (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $973, $1,164, and $901 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Essex than most large cities. For example, Boston has a median 2BR rent of $2,108, which is more than one-and-a-half times the price in Essex.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Baltimore
    $950
    $1,200
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Columbia
    $1,560
    $1,950
    -0.3%
    -0.5%
    Glen Burnie
    $1,230
    $1,540
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Ellicott City
    $1,390
    $1,750
    -0.2%
    -5.6%
    Dundalk
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    0.4%
    Towson
    $1,190
    $1,500
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Severn
    $1,320
    $1,660
    -0.9%
    -1.5%
    Catonsville
    $1,170
    $1,470
    0.5%
    2.4%
    Essex
    $890
    $1,110
    0
    0.2%
    Annapolis
    $1,520
    $1,900
    -1.1%
    -2.5%
    Odenton
    $1,800
    $2,260
    -0.3%
    -4.7%
    Parkville
    $1,110
    $1,400
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    Owings Mills
    $1,230
    $1,550
    0.2%
    -1.3%
    Perry Hall
    $1,340
    $1,680
    0.8%
    2.4%
    Reisterstown
    $1,170
    $1,470
    -0.2%
    1.9%
    Middle River
    $1,070
    $1,350
    0.7%
    1.7%
    Cockeysville
    $1,140
    $1,430
    0.2%
    0
    Elkridge
    $1,560
    $1,960
    0
    0.2%
    Aberdeen
    $940
    $1,180
    0.2%
    1.4%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

