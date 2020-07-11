43 Apartments for rent in Elkridge, MD with move-in specials

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
Serenity Place at Dorsey Ridge
7501 Trafalgar Cir, Hanover, KS
1 Bedroom
$1,699
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,060
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1410 sqft
As you drive through this gated community, you will be impressed with smart, sophisticated architecture that wraps around unrivaled community amenities; all under one roof! Step inside the beautifully designed 4-story mid-rise elevator building and
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:12am
$
20 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,527
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,478
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,576
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,132
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,492
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 11 at 12:35am
$
11 Units Available
Savage - Guilford
River Front Apartments
8954 River Island Dr #102, Savage, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,134
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
River Front Apartments is a refreshing complex that sits on beautifully landscaped grounds.
Results within 10 miles of Elkridge
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$889
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,024
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
Rockdale Gardens Apartments
3601 Yennar Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$973
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large units in a cat-friendly community with a pool. Apartments feature spacious living and dining areas, making larger units good for families. Near I-695 with dining available at Windsor Inn Crab House and Corinthian Lounge.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
13 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
17 Units Available
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units have their own private balconies or patios, and residents have access to the community pool table, gym, playground and swimming pool. Located near Baltimore-Washington Parkway and the beautiful Montpelier Mansion.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:02am
$
18 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,507
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,639
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,960
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
59 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
61 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,019
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Baltimore
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
Odenton
322 Baldwin
322 Baldwin Rd, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,660
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1073 sqft
Elegant complex with resort-style amenities. Located within a short drive from Baltimore, Washington, D.C. and Annapolis. Each apartment has a private patio and residents enjoy community features such as a fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St, Laurel, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,745
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,170
1194 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,620
1453 sqft
Stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops adorn this community's apartments. Only moments from Laurel Shopping Center. Residents enjoy a game room, bocce court and resort-style pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 10:38am
$
34 Units Available
TGM Odenton
2027 Odens Station Ln, Odenton, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,450
865 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,160
1348 sqft
Custom crown molding and walk-in closets, with oversized terraces available. Community offers stunning clubhouse, sports lounge, private movie theater and resort-style pool. Just off Patuxent Freeway, minutes to Tipton Airport, Burba Lake and Midland Park.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Elkridge, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Elkridge apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Elkridge apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

